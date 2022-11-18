[Correction] Apply Through Dec. 31!

TEXAS, November 18 - Note: You may have received the message below in error on Nov. 17. That message was intended only for purchasers of Texas Tuition Promise Fund® contracts, but it was inadvertently sent to a wider audience than intended. We apologize for any confusion it may have caused, and we invite you to look into this scholarship opportunity if it is applicable to your family's situation. Your loved one will be thankful you saved with the Texas Tuition Promise Fund®. Apply now for a unique scholarship opportunity. The Texas Match the Promise Foundation℠ is accepting scholarship applications from eligible third through ninth graders who are enrolled in the Texas Tuition Promise Fund® (TTPF) and whose families have an annual income of $100,000 or less. Approved recipients can receive matching scholarships of tuition units worth up to $2,000 at today's prices. Top-scoring recipients can also receive a one-time grant of tuition units worth $3,000 at today’s prices. Match the Promise scholarships encourage families to save for college by supplementing their contributions to TTPF — the state's prepaid college tuition plan. The scholarships are awarded in the form of TTPF tuition units and can be used for undergraduate resident tuition and schoolwide required fees at Texas public colleges and universities, excluding medical and dental institutions. Apply Now Through Dec. 31 Applicants can apply online for Match the Promise scholarships or download an application form to mail in. Applications will be accepted through Dec. 31, 2022.* Families may also enroll in TTPF during this time if they haven't already done so.** To be considered for a scholarship, students must write a career essay and meet other requirements. If approved, families will have until Aug. 31, 2023, to meet the contribution requirement of the scholarship program by contributing a minimum of $50 to the student’s TTPF account. The Foundation will match up to $500 of participant tuition unit purchases, with family incomes of $75,000 or less receiving a four-to-one match worth up to $2,000 and family incomes of $75,001 to $100,000 receiving a two-to-one match worth up to $1,000. The twelve applicants who score the highest will receive a one-time grant worth $3,000, which doesn’t have a matching component. Find more information at MatchThePromise.org. You can also contact us via email or at 800-531-5441, ext. 3-7570, for additional information. * Residency restrictions, eligibility criteria, and minimum contribution requirements apply.

