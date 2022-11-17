Meeting with representatives of the German delegation

UZBEKISTAN, November 17 - The First Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Poverty Reduction of the Republic of Uzbekistan Ilkhom Norkulov met with representatives of the delegation of the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development of Germany, headed by Parliamentary Secretary of State Niels Annen.

The meeting was attended by assistant referent of the Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development of Germany Holger Tilman, assistants to the parliamentary state secretary Klaus Tansberger and Helmut Fischer, head of the regional bureau of the German development agency Joachim Fritz, political officer of the German Embassy in Uzbekistan Stella Klein, as well as representatives of responsible departments of Ministry of Economic Development and Poverty Reduction.

During the meeting, the country’s macroeconomic policy, sustainable economic growth, developed master plans for the socio-economic development of the regions, in particular, the formation of a digital economy in the regions, the development of IT, capacity building in the service and tourism sectors, ongoing green projects, the development of human capital, including in the labor market, the development of education and vocational training, as well as the creation of new jobs were discussed.

At the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on economic cooperation between the two countries, poverty reduction, agricultural development, energy, water resource management, copper industry, green growth and the electric vehicle industry.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed on further development and expansion of cooperation.

Source: Ministry of Economic Development and Poverty Reduction of the Republic of Uzbekistan