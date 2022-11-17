International cooperation to combat infectious diseases is developing

UZBEKISTAN, November 17 - On November 16, 2022 the Minister of Innovative Development of the Republic of Uzbekistan Ibrakhim Abdurakhmanov had a meeting with the Director of the Pharmaceutical Network Development Agency of the Republic of Uzbekistan Sardor Kariev, Vice President of Anhui Zhifei Longcom Biopharmaceutical Company Pu Xiang and Deputy Minister of Health and Demography of Egypt Muhammad Hassan.

It was noted that the 3rd - stage clinical trials of the ZF- Uz - VAC2001 vaccine have been successfully conducted in Uzbekistan. The vaccine production process has been launched and this experience will establish a foundation for the creation of various vaccines for the prevention of various infectious diseases in Uzbekistan and for conducting research on them at the international level. In particular, international clinical studies of a new recombinant protein vaccine against the Omicron-Delta strain ( the second generation of the new coronavirus vaccine) are currently being conducted in Uzbekistan and China, which will increase the level of vaccination with booster doses of the coronavirus vaccine among the population and prevent the disease from re- spreading among the population.

During the meeting, Anhui Zhifei Longcom Biopharmaceutical Company presented their products. In particular, the latest generation drugs against tuberculosis were discussed.

Also, the issue of establishing a medical center specializing in infectious diseases between Uzbekistan and China was discussed. It was said that there will be scientific laboratories at the center and cooperation between the scientists of the two countries will be established. There was also said that medical workers can be informed and put into practice by organizing regular training courses and training seminars.

The Deputy Minister of Health and Demography of Egypt Muhammad Hassan, who participated in the meeting, who is the head of the Egyptian program of infectious diseases, one of the famous scientists in the field of medicine, held negotiations on the registration and permission to use the Uzbek - Chinese vaccine in Egypt.

Source: Ministry of innovational development of the Republic Uzbekistan