Author’s Children’s Book About Stars To Shine Bright at the Guadalajara Book Fair

Writing comes from your heart. When you feel love and have tears come, writing comes from your soul. I would like children to know their star is there. Up in the sky.”
— Patricia Wallace
GUADALAJARA, MEXICO, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Patricia Wallace’s The Little Star is a children’s illustrated book that reminds readers of their uniqueness and their capacity to shine through the tale of the titular Little Star. The book will be gracing the shelves of the Guadalajara International Book Fair, the world’s largest market for publications of the Spanish community, slated for Nov. 26 - Dec 4 at the Expo Guadalajara.

The story is based on Patricia's poem years ago, which talks about the stars in the night sky representing each one of us. Each of our stars was given special names and has been shining down on us since the days we were born. Patricia aims that through her book, we can look at the heavens and be reminded of God’s love for us.

Patricia was 12 years old when she found out that she had the gift of writing. Mr. Lee, a schoolteacher, asked her if she liked school which she answered negatively due to being made fun of by the other children. Distressed, Patricia found comfort in the teacher’s words when he told her that God had given gifts to his children, that hers was writing. Initially, Patricia protested and told the teacher she couldn’t even spell. The schoolteacher responded by giving her a pen and paper and instructed her to go out and write about his old car. From then on, she was never the same.

Interested readers may purchase copies at Amazon, Barnes & Nobles, and other online retailers.

