RE: ROAD CLOSURE I 89 SB EXIT 14

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Vermont State Police

 

 

ROADWAY IS NOW BACK OPEN.

 

 

Please drive carefully.

 

 

 

Sent: Friday, November 18, 2022 2:17 PM
ROAD CLOSURE I 89 SB EXIT 14

 

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Vermont State Police

 

News Release - Highway / Traffic Notification

 

I 89 SB near Exit 14 is experiencing delays due to a combination of a 4 car traffic crash and roadwork being done in the area.


This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.  


Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully.

 

Mimi Serna Ginsburg

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

VSP Williston PSAP

2777 St. George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111  /   PSAP Fax  802-878-3173

 

