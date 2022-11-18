RE: ROAD CLOSURE I 89 SB EXIT 14

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Vermont State Police

ROADWAY IS NOW BACK OPEN.

Please drive carefully.

Sent: Friday, November 18, 2022 2:17 PM

Subject: ROAD CLOSURE I 89 SB EXIT 14

