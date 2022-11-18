RE: ROAD CLOSURE I 89 SB EXIT 14
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Williston Vermont State Police
ROADWAY IS NOW BACK OPEN.
Please drive carefully.
Subject: ROAD CLOSURE I 89 SB EXIT 14
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Williston Vermont State Police
News Release - Highway / Traffic Notification
I 89 SB near Exit 14 is experiencing delays due to a combination of a 4 car traffic crash and roadwork being done in the area.
This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
Mimi Serna Ginsburg
Emergency Communications Dispatcher I
VSP Williston PSAP
2777 St. George Rd
Williston, VT 05495
802-878-7111 / PSAP Fax 802-878-3173
