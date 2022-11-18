Submit Release
News Search

There were 230 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 302,294 in the last 365 days.

Update No. 1: Royalton Barracks/Fatal Crash

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 22B2005235                                                

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mengbei Wang

STATION: Royalton Barracks            

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 3:22 pm, 11-17-22

STREET: Interstate 89 south mm 11

TOWN: Sharon

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: mile marker 11

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry blacktop surface

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Dawn Baustert

AGE: 45

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Suburban

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Contact damage to front driver’s side of vehicle

INJURIES: fatal-rear passenger (juvenile), operator (incapacitating injuries), front seat passenger Timothy Baustert (age-56)(minor injury), 2nd rear passenger (juvenile, incapacitating injuries)

HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hospital (NH)

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

The juvenile who died in this crash is identified as Silas Baustert, 11, of Essex.

 

The investigation into the cause of the crash remains active and ongoing.

 

VSP will continue to provide updates as the investigation continues.

 

 

***Initial news release, 6:45 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022***

On November 17, 2022, at approximately 1522 hours, the Vermont State Police were dispatched to the report of a single car crash on Interstate 89 south near mile marker 11 in the town of Sharon, VT.  The operator of Vehicle 1 was identified as Dawn Baustert (45) of Essex, VT.  A juvenile passenger sustained fatal injuries and was declared deceased on the scene.

 

Preliminary investigation has shown that Operator 1 was traveling south on Interstate 89 and drifted off the passing lane shoulder into rock ledges.  The impact against the rock ledges was primarily taken by the driver’s side.  The vehicle sustained complete damage.

 

The Vermont State Police were assisted on the scene by members of White River Valley Ambulance,  Hartford Fire Department, Northern EMS, Vermont Medical Examiner’s Office, and the Vermont State Police Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene and are actively investigating this incident. Anyone who may have witnessed this motor vehicle crash is encouraged to contact the Royalton State Police Barracks.

 

No further information is available currently.

 

 

Trooper Mengbei Wang

Vermont State Police

Royalton Barracks

2011 VT RTE 107

Bethel, VT, 05032

Dispatch-(802)234-9933

Mengbei.Wang@vermont.gov

 

You just read:

Update No. 1: Royalton Barracks/Fatal Crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.