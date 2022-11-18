Submit Release
News Search

There were 231 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 302,309 in the last 365 days.

Hoyer Statement on Assistant Speaker Katherine Clark

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today endorsing Assistant Speaker Katherine Clark's candidacy for Democratic Whip in the 118th Congress:

"I offer Katherine Clark my endorsement for Democratic Whip.  She has served effectively as Assistant Speaker and Caucus Vice Chair, displaying her leadership abilities on many occasions.  With her deep understanding of the most pressing issues facing families across America, she has the skills necessary to keep House Democrats together so that we can continue to deliver results For The People.  We have a slim margin in the House next Congress, and maintaining unity in our diverse Caucus will be more important than ever.  This is a critically important task, and I look forward to supporting her and the rest of our new leaders in our ongoing mission to put people over politics."

You just read:

Hoyer Statement on Assistant Speaker Katherine Clark

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.