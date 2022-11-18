Hoyer Statement on Assistant Speaker Katherine Clark

"I offer Katherine Clark my endorsement for Democratic Whip. She has served effectively as Assistant Speaker and Caucus Vice Chair, displaying her leadership abilities on many occasions. With her deep understanding of the most pressing issues facing families across America, she has the skills necessary to keep House Democrats together so that we can continue to deliver results For The People. We have a slim margin in the House next Congress, and maintaining unity in our diverse Caucus will be more important than ever. This is a critically important task, and I look forward to supporting her and the rest of our new leaders in our ongoing mission to put people over politics."