November 2022 Monthly Bulletin
Credit Union Activity
Merger
allU.S. Credit Union, Salinas, California, to merge with and into Pentagon Federal Credit Union, McLean, Virginia
Approved: 10/01/22
Effected: 10/01/22
Barstow Community Credit Union, Barstow, to merge with and into Frontwave Credit Union, Oceanside
Approved: 10/0122
Effected: 10/01/22
California Bear Credit Union, Los Angeles, to merge with and into Credit Union of Southern California, Anaheim
Approved: 10/01/22
Effected: 10/01/22
Sequoia Federal Credit Union, Redwood City, to merge with and into PremierOne Credit Union, San Jose
Filed: 10/18/22
Change of Name
University & State Employees Credit Union, to change its name to BluPeak Credit Union
Effected: 10/28/22