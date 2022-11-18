Submit Release
November 2022 Monthly Bulletin

Credit Union Activity

Merger

allU.S. Credit Union, Salinas, California, to merge with and into Pentagon Federal Credit Union, McLean, Virginia
Approved: 10/01/22
Effected: 10/01/22

Barstow Community Credit Union, Barstow, to merge with and into Frontwave Credit Union, Oceanside
Approved: 10/0122
Effected: 10/01/22

California Bear Credit Union, Los Angeles, to merge with and into Credit Union of Southern California, Anaheim
Approved: 10/01/22
Effected: 10/01/22

Sequoia Federal Credit Union, Redwood City, to merge with and into PremierOne Credit Union, San Jose
Filed: 10/18/22

Change of Name

University & State Employees Credit Union, to change its name to BluPeak Credit Union
Effected: 10/28/22

