Comprehensive Book About Elephants Joins the Guadalajara International Book Fair
Can elephants cry? Why are grandmother elephants so important? How does an elephant grieve the death of a loved one?”GUADALAJARA, MEXICO, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Changaram Venugopal and Dr. Jacob V. Cheeran’s The Incredible Essence of Elephants is a comprehensive book comprising a masterful blend of research, science, unique facts, interesting trivia, personal experiences, and stories about elephants. The book is set to appear at the Guadalajara International Book Fair, the world’s largest market for publications of the Spanish community, slated for Nov. 26 - Dec 4 at the Expo Guadalajara.
The book will appeal to readers of all ages who adore elephants as well as scientists, veterinarians, and students. It is both educational and enjoyable. It offers a thorough overview of the history and culture of both African and Asian elephants. The book's nine chapters cover a wide range of subjects, including the history of elephants, their biology, well-known elephants, human involvement in elephants' lives, and much more. As the writers weave scientific data with their own personal experiences, each chapter provides the reader with insights into the lives of the magnificent creatures.
Changaram Venugopal is a veterinarian who hails from Kerala State, India. After MS and PhD degrees, he continued a postdoctoral fellowship at Harvard University. In 1981 he joined Louisiana State University as a faculty until he retired in 2014 and is currently holding Professor Emeritus status.
Dr. Jacob V. Cheeran, a veterinarian cum pharmacologist, served as the head of the Pharmacology Department of Kerala Agricultural University and the Head of the Department of Wildlife Sciences in the College of Forestry.
Interested readers may purchase their copy on Amazon, Barnes & Nobles, and other online retailers.
