Submit Release
News Search

There were 205 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 302,372 in the last 365 days.

US Presidential Candidate Daryl Constantine Introduces 4 Condition Resolution to the War in Ukraine

Daryl Constantine is a fan-favorite 2024 Republican Presidential Candidate

UNITED STATES, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Friday, Republican Presidential candidate Daryl Constantine introduced a possible resolution to the war in Ukraine. The simple terms of the resolution, which he called "The Darya Resolution" in honor of the "innocent lives lost on both sides" make only four conditions for the swift and orderly Russian withdrawal from Ukraine and subsequent acknowledgment of their sovereignty.

The conditions are as follows:
1. Volodymyr Zelensky resigns as President immediately and Ukraine conducts a new Presidential election under the supervision of the Russian government.
2. The Ukrainian Government is responsible for the continued preservation of all Orthodox Christian monuments, cultural traditions, and historical legacies shared with Russia.
3. The Ukrainian Government must keep their country safe from all pro-LBGT propaganda, especially when targeted toward minors.
4. The Ukrainian Government shall enter into no treaties or alliances with any country or group of countries that fail to do the same.

When pressed for comment Mr. Constantine expressed his deepest condolences to all who have suffered, before saying that it was time to move past this. "I think this is best for both sides really, for a number of reasons. I think the terms are simple and easy to understand and I think it allows both sides to walk back in a dignified manner." He also feels that the resolution allows all other nations with residual exposure to pause and reflect on their own positions. "I don't think by any means this solves all of the problems-- but it certainly resets the conversation and allows for a peaceful de-escalation, which is in everyone's best interest. I think this gives both sides tangible results to be pleased with, too. Maybe we're just kicking the can down the road but that's better from where we are currently, which could be the start of another World War."

Mr. Constantine is running for President of the United States to "Make America Christian Again" in 2024. He is not available on social media and encourages supporters to engage with him on his official campaign website, www.constantine2024.com

Daryl Constantine
Constantine2024.com
support@constantine2024.com

You just read:

US Presidential Candidate Daryl Constantine Introduces 4 Condition Resolution to the War in Ukraine

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.