US Presidential Candidate Daryl Constantine Introduces 4 Condition Resolution to the War in Ukraine
Daryl Constantine is a fan-favorite 2024 Republican Presidential CandidateUNITED STATES, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Friday, Republican Presidential candidate Daryl Constantine introduced a possible resolution to the war in Ukraine. The simple terms of the resolution, which he called "The Darya Resolution" in honor of the "innocent lives lost on both sides" make only four conditions for the swift and orderly Russian withdrawal from Ukraine and subsequent acknowledgment of their sovereignty.
The conditions are as follows:
1. Volodymyr Zelensky resigns as President immediately and Ukraine conducts a new Presidential election under the supervision of the Russian government.
2. The Ukrainian Government is responsible for the continued preservation of all Orthodox Christian monuments, cultural traditions, and historical legacies shared with Russia.
3. The Ukrainian Government must keep their country safe from all pro-LBGT propaganda, especially when targeted toward minors.
4. The Ukrainian Government shall enter into no treaties or alliances with any country or group of countries that fail to do the same.
When pressed for comment Mr. Constantine expressed his deepest condolences to all who have suffered, before saying that it was time to move past this. "I think this is best for both sides really, for a number of reasons. I think the terms are simple and easy to understand and I think it allows both sides to walk back in a dignified manner." He also feels that the resolution allows all other nations with residual exposure to pause and reflect on their own positions. "I don't think by any means this solves all of the problems-- but it certainly resets the conversation and allows for a peaceful de-escalation, which is in everyone's best interest. I think this gives both sides tangible results to be pleased with, too. Maybe we're just kicking the can down the road but that's better from where we are currently, which could be the start of another World War."
Mr. Constantine is running for President of the United States to "Make America Christian Again" in 2024. He is not available on social media and encourages supporters to engage with him on his official campaign website, www.constantine2024.com
Daryl Constantine
Constantine2024.com
support@constantine2024.com