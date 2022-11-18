Author’s Recently Published Christian Book to be Featured on the Guadalajara International Book Fair
EINPresswire.com/ -- Arthur J. Besler’s Why? Why? Why?: Jesus, Do You Consider Our Church Lukewarm? Is an insightful book that explores the function of a church body of believers concerning the proper role of an apostle, a prophet, an evangelist, a bishop/pastor, and a teacher through the study of the Seven Churches in the Book of Revelation. Recently published last November 3 of this year, the book will be gracing the shelves of the Guadalajara International
Book Fair in collaboration with Bookmarc Alliance slated for November 26 to December 4 at the Expo Guadalajara.
Arthur was born to Russian parents who came to America in 1907 and married in South Dakota where they became part of the Homestead Act. Growing up with fifteen siblings, Arthur saw his father read the Bible almost every morning; Arthur’s discernment of Jesus’ presence was overwhelming that he saw Jesus whenever his father looked at him. He experienced the Holy Spirit’s presence at nine years old and by eleven, he was overtaken by its presence that he started
speaking an unknown language. He was never the same again. He left home by 17 and by then he was involved in various and different churches, albeit unsatisfied. He knew that Jesus wanted his people to carry His cross with fervor and intimacy; that to reach out to the world through the Gospel of salvation, Christians should endeavor to participate in one of the five ministries of evangelism. His life was changed once more when he dreamed of being presented with a giant Bible that opened to Jeremiah 1:5.
Interested readers may purchase copies of this inspiring book at Amazon.
About Bookmarc Alliance Advertising
Bookmarc Alliance is an independently run marketing and publicity company that aims to create spaces for new authors to promote their works. The business entity provides world-class services that better equip authors with brighter chances of landing a customer base on a global scale via marketing and publicity. The company is a powerhouse of highly skilled individuals committed to providing authors with the essentials of book promotions.
Please visit https://bookmarcalliance.com/ for more information.
Bookmarc Alliance
