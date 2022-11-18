Publix Recognized as 2022 Best Overall Recycling Champion

The Florida Recycling Partnership Foundation recognized Publix Super Markets on its list of 2022 Recycling Champions, awarding the company Best Overall.

"Publix remains committed to being responsible citizens in our communities, which includes caring for the environment," said Publix Director of Environmental and Sustainability Programs Michael Hewett. "We continuously examine processes in our stores, warehouses and offices, looking for additional ways to recycle."

Publix was recognized for its commitment across the company to recycling education, including its plastic bag recycling campaign to educate customers and its internal Green Routine program which encourages associates to make sustainable choices. Through efforts like these, Publix is proud to have recycled more than 615 million pounds of cardboard and more than 21 million pounds of soft plastics in 2021.

About the award

The Florida Recycling Partnership Foundation determines the Recycling Champions award winners from companies, organizations, government entities or individuals that display a noteworthy impact on the recycling industry in the state of Florida.

To read more about Publix's selection for this award and the full list of winners, visit flrecycling.org.

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 240,000 associates, currently operates 1,313 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. For 25 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix's dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company's newsroom at corporate.publix.com/newsroom.

