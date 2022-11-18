U.S. Senate honors ROA’s 100-year anniversary with passage of S.Res. 820

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Wed., Nov. 16, the U.S. Senate unanimously approved S.Res. 820, honoring the 100th anniversary of the Reserve Organization of America.

“On behalf of ROA, I thank Senators Roy Blunt and Gary Peters for championing this historic resolution and longstanding partnership to advance the cause of Reserve Component readiness,” said ROA’s executive director, retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Jeffrey Phillips. “For more than a century, ROA has been unwavering in upholding its founding principles; ROA will continue to fight for the development and execution of military policy that provides strong national security through its focus on Reserve and National Guard readiness.”

Senate Resolution 820 recognizes that ROA is a respected advocate for national security and readiness, honors the vital role ROA has played in strengthening the strategic and operational role of the Reserve Components and supports ROA’s focus on military readiness and the care of those who serve in the Reserve and National Guard, their families, and veterans of the Reserve Components.

“The swift advancement of this resolution is a direct reflection of the positive reputation ROA has on the Hill,” said ROA’s legislation and military policy director, Matthew Schwartzman. “Congress knows it can count on ROA to tackle the big issues that our military must overcome to assure our dominance over our adversaries. With the unanimous passage of S.Res. 820, this fact is now captured for all time.”

In the resolution, the Senate “recognizes that the Reserve Organization of America is a respected advocate for national security and readiness; honors the vital role the Reserve Organization of America has played throughout the organization’s 100 years of service in strengthening the strategic and operational role of the Reserve components of the United States military; and supports the Reserve Organization of America’s focus on the readiness of the Reserve components and the care of those who serve in the Reserve and National Guard, their families, and veterans of the Reserve components.”

ROA’s legislation and military policy program is focusing on closing out the 117th Congress strong and starting the 118th right. This begins with relentless efforts to secure the speedy advancement of the fiscal year 2023 National Defense Authorization Act. That will lead to the unveiling of an ambitious legislative agenda for the 118th Congress, aimed at assisting the Reserve Components in achieving recruiting and retention goals, adequately funding modernization needs and meeting deployability requirements.

Through unprecedented partnerships with strategic mission partners, including the Reserve Forces Policy Board, ROA will move into its second century of service to America by placing policies and programs that support national security and readiness at the forefront of its legislative advocacy strategy and – as it has for a century – by fighting for a ready Reserve force.