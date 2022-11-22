Invo Solutions, the nation's first video banking solution, celebrates 10-year anniversary
Extending this program was the right thing to do and we hope that there are banks and credit unions out there that will benefit from it.”SPRINGFIELD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Invo Solutions, the nation's first video banking platform, is celebrating its 10th year in business this week with a flurry of product offerings and incentive programs. This includes the official launch of Invo Text, a brand new two-way SMS text messaging platform, as well as offering free web-based video banking through the end of the year.
"It was important to us coming into this year that we celebrate our anniversary in a uniquely Invo way," Jake Martin said, President and Chief Operating Officer at Invo Solutions. "We were founded 10 years ago with the singular goal of serving customers. That started with video banking but has expanded to exciting new features such as our text platform. We wanted to celebrate in a way that honored our company's history by giving something back to the industry that has been so good to us."
In July, Invo launched a campaign giving away free web-based video banking for up to a year to celebrate 10 years in the industry by "continuing to provide value not just to our clients, but to every financial institution that will allow us to do so." However, that program was capped. To continue celebrating, Invo is extending that program through the end of the year.
"We know local banks and credit unions are struggling to hire staff and provide the best services to accommodate evolving customer needs," Martin continued. "Extending this program was the right thing to do and we hope that there are banks and credit unions out there that will benefit from it."
To date, Invo is serving over 2.3 million customers in more than 500 different branches across the United States and Puerto Rico. In 10 years, it has created the industry's first video banking platform, along with scheduling, chat, and text messaging tools, all from scratch. Financial institutions can celebrate Invo's 10th year of business by taking advantage of free web-based video banking for a year. Visit invosolutions.com/free50signup to sign up.
About Invo Solutions: Invo Solutions was founded in 2012 to develop the industry’s first video banking experience. Their staff has combined more than 75 years of experience and founded Invo within a financial institution to solve a unique problem in the industry. The customer engagement platform created by Invo Solutions continues to bridge the gap between physical and digital channels, creating even more ways for customers to reach their financial institutions
