Delaware Celebrates One Year of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

WILMINGTON, Del. – This week, Governor John Carney, Lt. Governor Hall-Long, U.S. Senators Tom Carper and Chris Coons, and Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester celebrated a year since the passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 (IIJA), also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Since its passage, Delaware has received more than $750 million to improve the lives of Delawareans, rebuild our infrastructure and create good-paying jobs. This historic investment prioritizes Delaware’s communities hit the hardest by the pandemic and helps the First State – the lowest-lying state in the country – tackle the climate crisis.

“We have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to invest in the future of our state with the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law championed by our Congressional delegation,” said Governor Carney. “It is a historic commitment to improving roads, bridges, transit, water and wastewater systems, broadband, energy, and other infrastructure projects thoughtfully – with sustainability, equity, and climate resiliency in mind.”

“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is going to be indispensable in helping us strengthen Delaware’s economy and infrastructure for many years to come. This investment will help ensure that we deliver to families and businesses across our state on promises to advance critical infrastructure in our state to improve our roads and bridges, protect our environment, and provide access to broadband internet,” said Lt. Governor Hall-Long. “We are fortunate to have such an effective federal delegation that helped deliver these funds to help improve the lives of all Delawareans.”

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law was championed in Congress by Delaware’s congressional delegation and signed into law by President Biden on November 15, 2021.

“In the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we cut across partisan divides to deliver extraordinary investments in everything from our roads and transit to drinking water and wastewater to broadband and flood control. These historic investments are helping rebuild our infrastructure in Delaware and creating good-paying jobs across the First State,” said Senator Carper, who authored major highway and water infrastructure provisions in the law. “As a recovering Governor, I know that the hard work of carrying out this law is not just a federal responsibility—state and local agencies play a critical role in implementing these programs as well. To that end, I’m working to ensure that Delaware receives its fair share of federal infrastructure investment under this historic law.”

“One year after the enactment of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, Delaware is only beginning to feel the impact of this transformative law. We’ve already been able to invest $50 million in our state’s ports and waterways, $1.4 million for modernization of the University of Delaware, and put $6 million into the Route 9 corridor, creating good-paying jobs across the state,” said Senator Coons. “This is just a fraction of the approximately $760 million designated for our state under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and I’m confident that every Delawarean will ultimately experience the benefits of this generational legislation for our state.”

“A little over a year ago, I was proud to vote to pass the historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The law represented a major breakthrough for our country – after decades of promises when it came to infrastructure, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law ensured that we would finally deliver. Investing in our roads, bridges, ports, and broadband, the Delaware Congressional Delegation has been able to, thus far, bring hundreds of millions of dollars home,” said Representative Blunt Rochester. “We’re now working with Governor Carney and the State of Delaware to ensure that those dollars are put to best use to benefit our urban, suburban, rural, and coastal communities across our state. I’m so proud to have worked with my colleagues to pass a bill that spurs economic development, lowers costs for working families, and helps us fight the climate crisis. I can’t wait to see all the impact it will continue to have across Delaware.”

Some of the ongoing Delaware Bipartisan Infrastructure Law projects include:

Funding for highway and bridge projects around the state, road safety projects and initiatives, operations and upgrades DART’s public transit system including a grant for electric and propane buses, and a grant for transforming roads and intersections in the areas of Route 9 and I-295 near New Castle

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers projects for dredging and beach replenishment

Grants to restore wildlife habitat in the Blackbird area and remove a dam in Brandywine Creek to restore fish passage

The first year of funding to install electric vehicle charging stations along major highway routes, as part of a national network of chargers

Funds for improvements to drinking water and wastewater systems, including specific funding for addressing PFAS found in drinking water systems

Money to purchase Delaware’s first electric school buses

Improvements for airports in Georgetown, Cheswold and New Castle

In addition, planning is now underway to apply for a number of community development projects. More than 30,000 households are enrolled in the Affordable Connectivity Program, which provides free or discounted high-speed internet access for those who qualify. Governor Carney and the Delaware General Assembly also created a grant assistance program through the University of Delaware’s Institute of Public Administration to help towns and cities apply for BIL funding. Most recently, Delaware was awarded the first $5 million in funds for extending broadband internet access to every home in the state as well as expanding digital equipment, skills and training in underserved areas.

A description of Bipartisan Infrastructure Law projects and funding to Delaware so far can be found on Governor Carney’s website at governor.delaware.gov/BIL based on data also found at www.whitehouse.gov/build/maps-of-progress/

Related Coverage

Delaware Wins Federal Grant to Support Cleaner School Buses – State of Delaware News

DNREC, DelDOT To Deploy New EV Charging Stations Along State’s Major Travel Routes Via BIL Initiative Funding – State of Delaware News

Governor Carney Announces New Projects, Protecting Transportation Network Part of Infrastructure Funds Focus

Governor Carney Announces Five-Year Effort to Improve Water and Wastewater Systems, Protects Residents