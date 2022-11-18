The Maryland Department of General Services Distributes Baby Formula to Nonprofit Organizations

November 18, 2022

BALTIMORE, MD – The Maryland Department of General Services (DGS), which is the agency of record in the State of Maryland for the Federal Surplus Personal Property Donation Program, today partnered with 4MyCity in Baltimore, Maryland to distribute over 5,000 20 oz cans of baby formula to 25 non-profit organizations.

“DGS continues to be a strong leader in our work with the federal surplus property program by proactively finding opportunities to bring resources directly to Maryland communities that are in need of assistance,” said Governor Larry Hogan. “The state continues to explore ways to improve the lives of Maryland citizens by leveraging the many unique partnerships available to communities such as this one today.”

Non-profit organizations from across the state received baby formula for community members in their areas. Those non-profit organizations include: No Struggles No Success, Inc., Fountain Community Enrichment, Food and Care for All, Y-KNOT, Gospel Believers International Mins., Jacob’s Ladder, Arnold Place, The Mr. Mack Lewis Foundation, African Institute of Art, Science, and Technology, Bridging Hope, The Haitian Development Center of Delmarva, SAFEO, Outcast Food Network, HopeHouse Treatment Center, Windsor Christian Academy, Damascus Road Community Baptist Church, DHS St. Mary’s County, DHS Frederick County, DHS Kent County, DHS Dorchester County, DHS Queen Anne’s County, DHS Allegany County of Social Services, and Rebirth, Inc.

“Today’s donation was made possible because of the vigorous outreach efforts by the state to deliver surplus property to Marylanders in need,” said Secretary Ellington E. Churchill, Jr. “With the current formula shortage, these cans of formula will help provide families with the critical care necessary for their young children.

Through various donation efforts including baby formula, children’s winter shoes, and diapers, DGS has built a strong partnership with 4MyCity. 4MyCity, a nonprofit organization based out of Baltimore, focuses on the importance of environmental sustainability. Primarily the sustainable management of food in relation to reducing organic waste.

###

About DGS: The Department of General Services is responsible for essential services and programs administered on behalf of the state, including but not limited to procuring goods and services; designing, building, leasing, managing and maintaining facilities; leading energy conservation efforts; administering the state’s Capital Grants Program; and providing essential services such as inventory control, disposition of surplus property and records management. The Department of General Services Maryland Capitol Police maintains safety and security with statewide jurisdiction in state-owned buildings, state leased facilities, and surrounding areas.