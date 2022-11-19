Partner Facility Solutions Rebrands to Reflect its Role as New England’s Top Facility Services Provider
Formerly Partner Solutions | Facility Services, Partner Facility Solutions aims to be region’s choice of facility servicesBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Partner Facility Solutions, which was recently ranked as the 77th fastest-growing company in the Northeast by Inc. 5000, has changed its name from Partner Solutions | Facility Services to reflect its vision of becoming New England’s preferred choice of facility services.
Although the name has changed, Partner Facility Solutions will continue to perform spotless facilities services with high attention to detail and a customer focus, which has always been a company differential, said Leonardo Sousa, President and CEO of Partner Facility Solutions.
Partner Facility Solutions is announcing the name change and rebranding to the public and clients as part of a strategic move to continue to foster growth aligned with its vision of becoming New England`s preferred choice of facility services.
Mr. Sousa founded Partner Facility Solutions after recognizing the need for a communicative, honest and reliable commercial cleaning service in New England and launched the company with the priority of building long-lasting customer relationships. Knowing that the key to excellent service is having a highly trained and experienced staff, Mr. Sousa said Partner Facility Solutions invests in people, processes and equipment to offer the best and most innovative facility service practices on the market.
Partner Facility Solutions is a Better Business Bureau A+ ranked company that serves a variety of businesses and facilities, including industrial, educational, medical, office buildings, restaurants, high rises, government, construction sites and commercial buildings.
Fueling Partner Facility Solutions’ growth as New England’s top commercial cleaning company for any size business, office or building is an eight-point checkpoint process that ensures customer satisfaction. The process includes investment in training and equipment and providing clear, consistent commercial cleaning methods and established checklists and procedures that are followed in full before a job is completed.
Before a Partner Solutions team concludes any job, a secondary staff member conducts checks and balances to ensure that the customer’s commercial cleaning needs are met to perfection. These established practices ensure that no corner goes unmissed.
“At the end of the day, we want to make sure our customers are satisfied with the level of service and quality of work they experience with us,” Mr. Sousa said.
Partner Facility Solutions is a statewide contractor member of the FAC114 Environmentally Preferable companies and cleans buildings using many green-certified chemicals and sustainable practices.
“We strive to give our customers relief from the stress of facility cleaning and customize the experience to their needs, while maintaining a safe and healthy environment,” Mr. Sousa said. “We are upfront and honest and aim to establish a trusting partnership with each client. Partner Facility Solutions welcomes feedback and collaboration in order to better adapt and innovate our cleaning practices to each facility’s unique needs.”
Partner Facility Solutions’ high ranking on the recent 2022 Inc. 5000 list and 2019 feature in the Boston Business Journal as one of the largest janitorial firms in Massachusetts are demonstrative of the company’s sustained growth, opportunities and bright future, Mr. Sousa said.
For more information about Partner Facility Solutions, visit www.partnerfacility.com. The company can also be followed on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.
About Partner Facility Solutions
For over 10 years, Partner Facility Solutions has been a top-tier commercial cleaning company, established with the goal of bringing clients throughout the Boston and greater New England area a high-quality, honest commercial cleaning experience. Partner Facility Solutions is committed to understanding commercial cleaning needs, and our highly trained staff are experienced in janitorial services, carpet cleaning and even specialized cleaning services that can be custom tailored to meet any facility’s needs. With a large team and investments in consistent training and up-to-date technology, Partner Facility Solutions delivers on our promises, so customers have peace of mind and assurance that the job is done right, every time.
###
Media Relations
Partner Facility Solutions
email us here