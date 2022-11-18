Hoyer Statement on House Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today endorsing House Democratic

Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries' candidacy for Democratic Leader in the 118th Congress:

"I'm proud to give my resounding endorsement to Hakeem Jeffries for Democratic Leader. Whether as the Co-Chair of the House Democratic Policy and Communications Committee or the Chair of our House Democratic Caucus, he has demonstrated his indispensable leadership time and time again. In the 117th Congress, he played an important role in helping our Democratic House Majority enact groundbreaking legislation, including the American Rescue Plan, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the CHIPS and Science Act, and the Inflation Reduction Act. Similarly, he helped bring his colleagues together to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act not once but twice and authored the bipartisan First Step Act during the previous administration. As one of the managers of President Trump's first impeachment trial, he has also led the charge to hold those in positions of public trust accountable. I have complete confidence in his ability to lead our Caucus to success in the 118th Congress and to help us reclaim the Majority in 2024. With poise under pressure, dedication to those whom he leads, and a keen ability to unite those around him, he will surely serve as an effective and historic champion of our Caucus in the years ahead. I look forward to assisting him in that role however I can."