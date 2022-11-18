Submit Release
News Search

There were 248 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 302,239 in the last 365 days.

Ohio Supreme Court Recognizes Three Employees During Ceremony

Image of individual headshots of two women and one man, each within a round frame. Behind them is a shot of the courtroom of the Thomas J. Moyer Ohio Judicial Center

From left: Mary Joe Beck, assistant reporter in the Office of the Reporter; Sam Campbell, education program manager in the Judicial College; and Cassandra Kilgore, legal research analyst and executive assistant in the Office of Disciplinary Counsel

Image of individual headshots of two women and one man, each within a round frame. Behind them is a shot of the courtroom of the Thomas J. Moyer Ohio Judicial Center

From left: Mary Joe Beck, assistant reporter in the Office of the Reporter; Sam Campbell, education program manager in the Judicial College; and Cassandra Kilgore, legal research analyst and executive assistant in the Office of Disciplinary Counsel

The Supreme Court of Ohio honored three employees for their professionalism and exceptional service during a ceremony attended by Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor, Chief Justice-Elect Sharon Kennedy, justices, and staff.

The Professional Excellence Award honorees include Mary Joe Beck, assistant reporter in the Office of the Reporter; Cassandra Kilgore, legal research analyst and executive assistant in the Office of Disciplinary Counsel; and Sam Campbell, education program manager in the Judicial College.

“Thank you for your close attention to detail and your commitment to the work…For the career of service and your dedication to the Court and the administration of fair and equal justice in Ohio,” said Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor in her remarks. “It has meant the world to me to work with so many talented people. You made my work possible.”

The Supreme Court honors these exemplary employees who have distinguished themselves in one or more of three categories:

  • Demonstrating superior achievement in the completion of a special project or assignment.
  • Consistently displaying professional excellence in the performance of their regularly assigned duties.
  • Displaying a positive attitude toward one’s work, fellow employees, and the constituencies of the Supreme Court.

Each recipient was nominated by Court employees and selected by a review committee.

The Court also recognized 33 employees who marked milestone years of their service to the Court. The two longest-serving employees recognized were Phil Farmer, print production specialist, for 35 years of service and Amy Reitz, chief deputy clerk, for 25 years of service.

You just read:

Ohio Supreme Court Recognizes Three Employees During Ceremony

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.