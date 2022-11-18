Ohio Supreme Court Recognizes Three Employees During Ceremony

From left: Mary Joe Beck, assistant reporter in the Office of the Reporter; Sam Campbell, education program manager in the Judicial College; and Cassandra Kilgore, legal research analyst and executive assistant in the Office of Disciplinary Counsel

From left: Mary Joe Beck, assistant reporter in the Office of the Reporter; Sam Campbell, education program manager in the Judicial College; and Cassandra Kilgore, legal research analyst and executive assistant in the Office of Disciplinary Counsel

The Supreme Court of Ohio honored three employees for their professionalism and exceptional service during a ceremony attended by Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor, Chief Justice-Elect Sharon Kennedy, justices, and staff.

The Professional Excellence Award honorees include Mary Joe Beck, assistant reporter in the Office of the Reporter; Cassandra Kilgore, legal research analyst and executive assistant in the Office of Disciplinary Counsel; and Sam Campbell, education program manager in the Judicial College.

“Thank you for your close attention to detail and your commitment to the work…For the career of service and your dedication to the Court and the administration of fair and equal justice in Ohio,” said Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor in her remarks. “It has meant the world to me to work with so many talented people. You made my work possible.”

The Supreme Court honors these exemplary employees who have distinguished themselves in one or more of three categories:

Demonstrating superior achievement in the completion of a special project or assignment.

Consistently displaying professional excellence in the performance of their regularly assigned duties.

Displaying a positive attitude toward one’s work, fellow employees, and the constituencies of the Supreme Court.

Each recipient was nominated by Court employees and selected by a review committee.

The Court also recognized 33 employees who marked milestone years of their service to the Court. The two longest-serving employees recognized were Phil Farmer, print production specialist, for 35 years of service and Amy Reitz, chief deputy clerk, for 25 years of service.