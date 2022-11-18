Maine DOE Update – November 18, 2022

From the Maine Department of Education

Reporting Items

The Maine Department of Education’s Data Team will be posting a webinar on the Adult Education EF-M-39 report in NEO on Tuesday, November 29th, 2022 from 10:00am – 10:30am. Anyone who is responsible for reporting adult education data from districts is encouraged to attend. | More

News & Updates

School leaders, educators, and public safety officials worked heroically today to keep students, staff, and schools safe, provide clear communication to families, and follow emergency preparedness plans in response to the active shooter threats that occurred at multiple schools across Maine. | More

The Maine PBIS (Positive Behavioral Intervention System) Team acknowledges the difficulties that may arise for schools, families, and communities in response to the threats of violence in Maine schools today. We recognize that individuals will respond to these events differently, and some may require additional supports to process the experience. Reassuring students, staff and families that school is a safe, predictable, positive, and supportive environment is an important first step. Below are several recommended resources that may be consulted to support administrators, teachers, and families as they work to return to normalcy and re-instill a sense of security for themselves and their students in the coming days. | More

The 2022 Census of Community-Based Outdoor and Environmental Learning in Maine is now open for responses from teachers, principals, early childhood educators, and out-of-school educators. We hope you will take some time to participate and represent your school! Please visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/2022CBEL to take this 20-minute survey and share your incredibly important perspective on this work. We will be raffling off a grand prize $1000 gift card to L.L. Bean for anyone who has submitted a complete response, and weekly $250 gift cards to the Outdoor Learning Store in November. | More

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) convened its first meeting of the 2022/2023 Student Cabinet in mid-October. It is the first time the Department has been able to host an in-person Student Cabinet meeting since 2019. | More

The Maine Department of Education’s Maine Learning Technology Initiative (MLTI) kicked off the first of six live, in-person, all-day SLAM (Student Leadership Ambassadors of Maine) showcases at Central Middle School in Corinth on October 21st. MLTI will be hosting six all-day SLAM Showcases at six different participating MLTI schools throughout the school year! | More

The Maine Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation, and Dance (Maine AHPERD) recognized five Teachers of the Year at the Samoset Resort in Rockport, Maine earlier this month. | More

The Maine Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation, and Dance (Maine AHPERD) recognized Maine Department of Education (DOE) Health Education and Health Promotion Specialist Susan Berry and Maine DOE Health Education & Physical Education Consultant Jean Zimmerman for their outstanding contributions to Health Education and Physical Education in Maine. The recognition was received at the annual Maine AHPERD conference at the Samoset Resort earlier this month. | More

The Maine Council for English Language Arts (MCLEA), an affiliate of the National Council of Teachers of English, is accepting nominations for the 2023 Claudette and John Brassil Distinguished Educator Award. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

“My role is to provide students at Morse High School with meaningful, real-life work/career exploration experiences to better prepare them for Maine’s workforce,” said Morse High School Extended Learning Coordinator Scott Stinchcomb. | More

Mount Blue Campus Instructors Jake Bogar and Travis Tierney were awarded funding for a RREV Pilot in August 2021 for an outdoor education project that aims to get students off screens and outside of traditional school building walls for a revolutionary new way of learning. | More

Professional Development & Training Opportunities

Reminder: Free Virtual On-Demand Financial Education Training for Maine Educators Now Available! The Finance Authority of Maine (FAME) and the Center for Financial Literacy at Champlain College, in partnership with the Maine Jump$tart Coalition for Personal Financial Literacy and its sponsors, the Office of the Maine State Treasurer, and Next Gen Personal Finance (NGPF), is offering free online and on-demand training for Maine teachers. | More

Are you wondering how to integrate computer science into your classroom? Join Maine teachers and the DOE Interdisciplinary Instruction & MOOSE Teams to learn about using the Computer Science MOOSE modules. The MOOSE modules are interdisciplinary, project-based modules designed by Maine teachers that introduce students to computational thinking, programming, and data science. | More

Latest DOE Career/Project Opportunities:

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is seeking an energetic, motivated, and experienced individual to serve in the role as the Educator Summit Coordinator. The selected candidate will provide initiative, guidance, and leadership in handling the necessary responsibilities as outlined below in preparation for hosting the 2nd annual Maine Educator Summit. | More

