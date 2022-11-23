Patrick Girondi, Acclaimed Gene Therapy Pioneer/Wall Street Journal Best Selling Author, Releases 2nd Book in 7 Months

Jacket design by APOTH Creative + Dan May; Jacket art (original painting, Acrylic and Mixed Media on Board), 2022 by Megan Euker; Photo of Painting by Luigi Porzia

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Patrick Girondi, "Wall Street Journal" Best Selling Author’s new book titled “New City – A Story about Race Baiting and Hope on the South Side of Chicago” will be released in February 2023 by Skyhorse Publishing and distributed by Simon & Schuster. As in his recently published book ‘Flight of the Rondone,’ he tells a true grit story of folk growing up in a rough lifestyle on Chicago’s South Side.

“New City” recounts the struggles of the author’s pal and shoe-shine buddy Danny, a Polack with a heart of gold growing up in what was the Chicago Stockyards. Mr. Girondi was a known commodities trader and appeared on many venues, including being a guest twice on Oprah. Girondi was featured on the front page of the NY Times for his work in the rare disease space. He attributes most, if not all his successes in life to being a shoe shine boy. From the art of shining shoes, he learned how to read people, how to size-up a given situation and discipline. So it is no surprise that the author often identifies today simply as that – a shoe shine, and that he wrote this book with fond regards of his shoeshine pal, Danny.

In “New City,” Girondi tells the story of Danny and his neighbors, all down to earth personalities, with the spirit of love that they use in helping one another to get through life.

In the story, New City becomes the target of gentrification. Danny owes more than $100,000 in taxes and fines on his house, which is worth no more than $10,000. He knows it’s just a matter of time before he’s living on the streets or worse, in one of the city’s shelters. He and his next door neighbor make a plan to move to Greencastle, Indiana.

Mountain, a simple-minded man, is Danny’s boarder in New City. He shares the Greencastle dream. They scrap metal, pick up bottles, and do odd jobs to gather the $13,000 needed to purchase their country paradise.

Lippatu, the eight-year old daughter of Danny’s neighbor, is afflicted with Sickle Cell Disease. Her sage-like strength provides an odd balance to the chaos of their lives.

An ambitious, badgering, City Revenue Agent, Burman, discovers the hidden Greencastle funds. He ends up dead and with Mountain’s freedom at stake, Danny must decide if he will make the ultimate sacrifice.

“New City” will be released on February 14, 2023 and is already available by pre-order.

https://www.skyhorsepublishing.com/9781510776845/new-city/

Amazon.com: New City: A Story about Race Baiting and Hope on the South Side of Chicago: 9781510776845: Girondi, Patrick: Books

New City: A Story about Race Baiting and Hope on the South Side of Chicago (Trailer) - YouTube (Trailer By Megan Euker)

Greencastle (Song by Patrick Girondi & the Orphan's Dream): Theme song to New City novel by Patrick Girondi Video - YouTube (Video by Megan Euker)