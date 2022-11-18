California Fully Recovers All Jobs Lost to the Pandemic-Induced Recession, Creates More Than 20% of the Nation’s New Jobs in October

56,700 jobs created in October – one in five of the nation’s new jobs – as California continues sending direct relief to millions of families across the state

SACRAMENTO – In October, California fully recovered all jobs lost during the pandemic-induced recession. Adding more than 56,000 jobs last month, the state is now 30,800 jobs above the pre-pandemic total of February 2020. California marked the 13th consecutive month of job growth in October and accounted for more than 20% of the nation’s new jobs.

“California has now fully recovered all jobs that were lost to the pandemic-induced recession, but we know this isn’t the finish line,” said Governor Gavin Newsom. “We are making historic investments to combat rising costs in the state and bring money directly into your pockets to help with everyday costs. Millions of Californians are currently receiving the largest tax refund in history and we’re making unprecedented investments in our small businesses to help create thousands of jobs and opportunities for Californians throughout the state.”

As of October 2022, California has recovered 101.1% of the 2,758,900 jobs lost during the recession – the state is now 30,800 jobs above the pre-pandemic level total of February 2020.

California added 56,700 jobs last month, marking the 13th consecutive month of job growth.

The unemployment rate rose by 0.2% to 4.0%, after September’s unemployment rate was revised downwards by 0.1% to 3.8%, which established a new record-low rate in California.

The state outpaced the nation in year-over job growth.

Eight out of 11 job sectors added jobs – education and health services had the largest gain, followed by professional and business services, and leisure and hospitality.

