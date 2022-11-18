Submit Release
InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Socks for Babies (JKK 148)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a practical solution for lost baby socks," said an inventor, from Kansas City, Mo., "so I invented SNAPPY SOCKS. My design eliminates the need to constantly reposition socks on a baby's feet and it keeps socks together during the laundry process."

The invention provides an effective way to hold baby and toddler socks up and keep them on their feet. It also ensures that socks remain together in the wash. As a result, it increases comfort and convenience and it helps to prevent lost socks. The invention features a simple design that is easy to use so it is ideal for parents and other caregivers of infants and toddlers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Jackson sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-JKK-148, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

