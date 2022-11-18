Devan Leos spoke with Mike Loder live on Ticker News About Public Relations and More.

In today’s world, public relations are not just important but also an essential part of every company’s marketing strategy. With the increasing number of social media users, businesses need to find new ways to connect with their target audience and build brand awareness. Performing artists can benefit from the services of a good public relations agency that can assist with media exposure and help them build a strong online presence through various social media platforms. Devan Leos joined Ticker News live to discuss PR and more on this weeks Ticker insight.

Devan Leos was just featured live on Ticker news during a Ticker Insight segment. Ticker's Mike Loder spoke with Leos about digital PR and the importance of the communications industry.

Devan Leos has been working in the public relations industry for over a 6 years. He currently runs a company called DDigital and is responsible for managing the communications and media relations for clients. Devan Leos is also an American actor who portrays Alan Diaz in Disney XD’s Mighty Med. He has also appeared in Disney Channel shows Jessie as Trevor and Austin & Ally as J.J. de la Rosa.

He has also appeared in Dream Cleaners as “Fudge”, as well as Final Fantasy. Devan is well known in the Web3 and PR space. The actor frequently speaks on social media during twitter spaces or on his Instagram story about PR and communications.

See the full interview here

Media Contact

Company Name: Social Insider / News

Contact Person: Ticker Insight/Live Segment

Email: Send Email

Country: United States

Website: https://www.socialsinsider.com



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Actor and Devan Leos talks about digital PR live on Ticker News