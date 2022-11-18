Submit Release
InventHelp Inventor Develops New HVAC Cleaning System (HOF 253)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be an improved system to clean HVAC coils and ventilation screens to increase efficiency and the life span of HVAC units," said an inventor, from Humble, Texas, "so I invented The AC Sprayer. My convenient design would eliminate the need for anyone to clean the system."

The invention provides a systematic and automated, self-cleaning mechanism for condenser and evaporator coils as well as the ventilation screens. It works with any HVAC unit and in doing so, it helps keep the HVAC system clean on a continuous basis and increases efficiency. The invention features a functional and adaptable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for homeowners and commercial use. Additionally, it is producible in various sizes.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-HOF-253, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

