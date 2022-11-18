Texas Blockchain Summit Day 2 Features Crypto’s Leading Regulatory and Policy-Focused Elected Officials and Leaders
Two-day summit - North America’s premier policy conference for the bitcoin, crypto and blockchain - featured over 90 speakers and almost 1,000, attendees
More than any other state, Texas is bringing leadership to the blockchain space.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- Day 2 of the Texas Blockchain Summit, North America’s premier policy conference for the Bitcoin, crypto and blockchain ecosystem, featured the industry’s leading voices in the policy, regulatory and legislative realms, who addressed the almost-1,000 person crowd less than one mile away from the Texas State Capitol.
— Lee Bratcher
“Regulatory and policy work continues to be important to our economic development,” said Lee Bratcher, founder and president of the Texas Blockchain Council. “Crafting light touch regulatory frameworks that protect consumers and provide clarity for businesses will help us grow smartly and quickly.”
Legislative, policy and regulatory leaders from both sides of the aisle, including Andrew Yang, U.S. Senator Ted Cruz, CFTC Commissioner Summer Mersinger, Texas State Senators Angela Paxton and Royce West, and Texas State Representatives Tan Parker (Sen.-Elect), Gio Capriglione and John Bucy, provided attendees with thought-provoking and unprecedented insights on the policy front. Sen. Paxton and Rep. Parker authored legislation - H.B. 4474 - during the 87th Texas Legislative Session that recognizes cryptocurrency. The Virtual Currency Bill, recognizing the legal status of virtual currencies, was signed last June by Texas Governor Greg Abbott, thanks in large part to efforts from the Texas Blockchain Council and supportive legislative champions. The law amends Texas' Uniform Commercial Code to provide infrastructure to the commercial laws surrounding blockchain and digital assets. Moreover, the move formally defines virtual currencies and offers individuals and businesses a legal framework for crypto investment and custody.
“More than any other state, Texas is bringing leadership to the blockchain space,” said Bratcher.
Day one of the Summit presented industry awards including Journalist of the Year Mackenzie Sigalos, Technology Reporter for CNBC, Legislator of the Year Texas Senator Angela Paxton, and Educator of the Year Kristine Cranley, Director of Business Development for PM Squared Financial.
The Summit is presented by The Texas Blockchain Council, most often recognized for its mission of making Texas a leader in blockchain and bitcoin innovation. In addition to the dynamic lineup of speakers, the Summit provided attendees with the unmatched opportunity to network with industry leaders and sponsors from across all facets of the burgeoning industry.
Day 1 of the Summit featured many of the nation's leading Bitcoin miners, innovators, financial experts and thought leaders in the blockchain, Bitcoin and crypto space, providing the crowd of almost one thousand attendees a transformative experience about the Lone Star State’s leadership role in these emerging industries through cutting-edge insight into the widespread adoption of blockchain technologies, thought-provoking conversations about cryptocurrency.
“The Texas Blockchain Summit brings together policymakers, media, influencers, and Bitcoin miners for the most compelling integration of Texas-oriented conversation that one will find in the cryptocurrency space,” continued Bratcher.
