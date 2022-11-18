Request for Expression of Interest for Direct Air Capture Initiatives in Wyoming

Cheyenne, Wyo – The University of Wyoming School of Energy Resources (SER), together with the Wyoming Business Council (WBC) and the Wyoming Energy Authority (WEA), has released a Request for Expression of Interest (RFEOI) to solicit input from key stakeholders on Direct Air Capture activities and initiatives in Wyoming.

The U.S. Department of Energy's Four Regional Clean Direct Air Capture Hubs program, part of the Investment in Infrastructure and Jobs Act, may present an opportunity for Wyoming to create economic growth and resilience by encouraging development in the direct air capture (DAC) industry. DAC is a form of Carbon Capture Utilization and Sequestration (CCUS) where ambient air is processed, and the carbon dioxide (CO2) is separated and permanently stored underground, used for enhanced oil recovery, or converted into products. The CO2 capture technology and infrastructure developed in conjunction with DAC may lead to technology innovation and commercialization of other sources of CO2, including coal-fired utility plants.

“With the experienced carbon management leadership in our region, we are looking forward to hearing from stakeholders who are interested in engaging with us on this opportunity as well as those who have questions and concerns,” says Sarah Fitz-Gerald, Chief Strategy Officer at the Wyoming Business Council. “Wyoming is well positioned to continue to leverage its assets and industries while meeting the lower carbon needs of the evolving marketplace, and we are looking for a broad range of input in advance of any funding opportunity announcements.”

According to Fitz-Gerald, the state of Wyoming has been a national leader in CO 2 management, assets, infrastructure, policy, research, and development for decades. Wyoming’s carbon management industry includes more than 40 billion tons of characterized geologic CO 2 storage, CO 2 transportation infrastructure that has been proven via enhanced oil recovery, and policies that create expedience and certainty for carbon management project developers.

As market forces increasingly demand lower emissions energy, Wyoming sees an opportunity to leverage our leadership in carbon management to support our core industries and encourage economic growth and community resilience.

“We are optimistic about this opportunity for Wyoming,” says SER Executive Director Holly Krutka. “The fact that this effort is being led through interagency partnerships is indicative of the level of commitment we have to develop new industries in the state. By including industry insights in this collaboration, we hope to increase the potential for successful outcomes and innovative solutions.”

The RFEOI provides an opportunity for stakeholders such as industry leaders, elected officials, community groups, tribes, and the general public to provide essential information and input as the state of Wyoming considers the application and elements of a DAC hub.

The Request for Expression of Interest opened on Nov. 16 and will close on Nov. 30, 2022.