Request for Expression of Interest for Direct Air Capture Initiatives in Wyoming
Cheyenne, Wyo – The University of Wyoming School of Energy Resources (SER), together with the Wyoming Business Council (WBC) and the Wyoming Energy Authority (WEA), has released a Request for Expression of Interest (RFEOI) to solicit input from key stakeholders on Direct Air Capture activities and initiatives in Wyoming.
“With the experienced carbon management leadership in our region, we are looking forward to hearing from stakeholders who are interested in engaging with us on this opportunity as well as those who have questions and concerns,” says Sarah Fitz-Gerald, Chief Strategy Officer at the Wyoming Business Council. “Wyoming is well positioned to continue to leverage its assets and industries while meeting the lower carbon needs of the evolving marketplace, and we are looking for a broad range of input in advance of any funding opportunity announcements.”
According to Fitz-Gerald, the state of Wyoming has been a national leader in CO2 management, assets, infrastructure, policy, research, and development for decades. Wyoming’s carbon management industry includes more than 40 billion tons of characterized geologic CO2 storage, CO2 transportation infrastructure that has been proven via enhanced oil recovery, and policies that create expedience and certainty for carbon management project developers.
As market forces increasingly demand lower emissions energy, Wyoming sees an opportunity to leverage our leadership in carbon management to support our core industries and encourage economic growth and community resilience.
“We are optimistic about this opportunity for Wyoming,” says SER Executive Director Holly Krutka. “The fact that this effort is being led through interagency partnerships is indicative of the level of commitment we have to develop new industries in the state. By including industry insights in this collaboration, we hope to increase the potential for successful outcomes and innovative solutions.”
The RFEOI provides an opportunity for stakeholders such as industry leaders, elected officials, community groups, tribes, and the general public to provide essential information and input as the state of Wyoming considers the application and elements of a DAC hub.
The Request for Expression of Interest opened on Nov. 16 and will close on Nov. 30, 2022.
Through leadership, policy, and investments, the Wyoming Business Council stands firmly upon Wyoming’s heritage while advancing innovation, business creation, recruitment, and growth in order to build resilient communities and create opportunities to thrive. We envision a future where traditional Wyoming values and innovation go hand-in-hand to create opportunities so communities can confidently withstand economic uncertainties and continue to thrive for generations to come.
The School of Energy Resources (SER) at the University of Wyoming collaborates with stakeholders at the state, national, and international levels to advance energy technologies and policies to grow and support Wyoming’s robust energy sector. SER’s mission is to promote energy-driven economic development for the state of Wyoming and it leads the University of Wyoming’s talent and resources for interdisciplinary research and outreach, fulfilling Wyoming’s promise to be a global leader in a thriving and sustainable energy future.
The Wyoming Energy Authority advances Wyoming’s energy strategy by driving data, technology, and infrastructure investments. Focusing on an all-of-the-above energy mix, the WEA’s strategy includes products from our legacy industries, along with the newer players of renewable energy and emerging opportunities in hydrogen, advanced nuclear, geothermal, and rare earth elements. The WEA was created in 2020 by the Wyoming State Legislature by merging the Wyoming Infrastructure Authority and the Wyoming Pipeline Authority.