Smartex Apparel is Excited to Announce a New Location Open for Will-Call

A distribution center in Texas is now open for same-day shipping and pick up of wholesale blank apparel for adults and kids.

GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the largest wholesale blank apparel distributors for adults and children opened a new, convenient location in Grand Prairie, Texas. With the new location just outside of Dallas, Smartex Apparel is expanding their market reach to offer same-day shipping and pickups to customers in the South. Customers can take advantage of the will-call system to ensure they have high-quality merchandise when they need it.

Just like the warehouse at the headquarters in Anaheim, California, the new warehouse offers apparel at competitive pricing and rapid speed to market. The new location features all of the Smart Blanks styles and colors, and the inventory is consistently restocked. Customers can find wholesale blank clothing such as t-shirts, pullovers, hoodies, and joggers that are ideal for custom printing. The styles are available in adult and children sizes so that designers can bring their brands to life for customers of any age.

Smartex values their customers and works to provide unparalleled, personalized service. Fashion retailers across the country trust Smartex for high-quality, print-ready clothing. Thanks to the new warehouse location, even more companies can now trust Smartex to simplify their supply chain and accelerate their time-to-market. At the Texas distribution center, will call is available Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

About the Company:

Smartex Apparel: With over 15 years of manufacturing, design, and sales experience, Smartex Apparel Inc. creates apparel for a market demanding the best fabric, style, and value without compromising quality. Smartex Apparel created the brand Smart Blanks to represent their quality apparel. All of the product lines feature a signature ring-spun combed cotton and versatile style perfect for any type of design technique. The fabrics offer a high-density stitch for a smooth printing surface, creating elevated basics for the right fit, at the right pricing. Smart Blanks is committed to bringing you quality apparel at manufacturer-direct pricing and delivering a superior customer service experience.

Liliana Tafoya
Smartex Apparel
+1 214-677-1588
liliana@smartexapparel.com

Smartex Apparel is Excited to Announce a New Location Open for Will-Call

