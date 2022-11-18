Perixx First-Ever Mechanical Ergonomic Keyboards for Productivity at the Workplace

/EIN News/ -- DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perixx, a leading brand of ergonomic peripheral devices from Germany, today announced the launch of Perixx’s first ergonomic keyboards with mechanical switches, the PERIBOARD-535 and the PERIBOARD-335 from their newest “Ergo Mechanical” series, also known as the PX Ergo Mech.

Research1 shows 50% of office workers spend most of their working days sitting and typing in front of a desktop and therefore suffer Repetitive Strain Injuries (RSI). As a result of an increasing number of desk jobs, RSI becomes a dominant problem in our society.

The split keyboard design and the curved frame promote the correct posture by helping to position the wrist and arms in a more natural typing position. The integrated palm rest offers a natural resting point for wrist and hand to further improve the typing posture and reduce the risk of RSI. The mechanical keys offer tactile feedback, better accuracy, less tension, and an enhanced ergonomic typing experience with two quiet mechanical switches options specifically designed for working in a quiet environment.

“We know many people, such as programmers and gamers, who prefer mechanical keyboards for their precise keystrokes and comfortable typing feedback. And yet, many office workers have not experienced mechanical typing due to the lack of options in the market for mechanical keyboards that are suitable for office use,” said Maxens Huang, Head of Research and Development at Perixx. “By designing a product that follows ergonomic principles and high-quality mechanical switches, we aimed to create a more productive environment to work in.”

Perixx Programmable Software

Perixx developed an intuitive software application that enables users to rearrange the keys, assign custom key actions, and macros to simplify specific tasks and optimize workflow.

Pricing and Availability

The PERIBOARD-535 will be available for pre-order by the end of November 2022 on Perixx.com and will also be available on Amazon and other retailers in December 2022. The suggested retail price for the PERIBOARD-535 is $199.99, and the PERIBOARD-335 compact TKL is $149.99.

About Perixx Computer GmbH

Perixx is a German-based manufacturer of computer accessories, established in 2006. Perixx is dedicated to enhancing people’s experiences by designing innovative peripherals for every type of user. For more information about Perixx's products, visit Perixx’s official website at www.perixx.com.

