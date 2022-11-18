WASHINGTON, DC – This morning, House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) joined MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” to discuss his decision to not seek elected leadership and the 118th Congress. Below are excerpts from his interview and a link to the video
You just read:
Hoyer Discusses the Next Generation of House Democratic Leadership and the 118th Congress on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe”
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.