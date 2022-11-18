Area Rug Cleaning and Restoration: What Know to Keep Rugs Looking Great
Area rugs are a great way to enhance a room. Cared for properly, a rug can last for decades. It’s important to know what cleaning method works best to do so.SHERMAN OAKS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Investing in a new rug might be the perfect way to bring some life and character into the living space. A hand-knotted oriental area rug can provide a focal point for any room and add a special flair. Before making that splurge, consider how to care for that priceless investment. A well-maintained rug can last for decades, but only with proper cleaning and maintenance. Whether the rug is a brand new rug or a rug that has been in the house for a while, knowing the right cleaning techniques will prevent damage and extend its lifespan significantly. Area rug cleaning is more than a once-a-year process, read on to learn more.
Knowing the material of the rug, its type, and color fastness is the key to good maintenance. Different materials wash differently, just as with clothes. A silk rug requires special products to protect the colors, while high-pile wool rugs need a deodorizer to break down the smell of the natural fibers. Outdoor rugs can be cleaned, but are designed to get messy and trashed once their lifespan is over. Before performing any cleaning, check the tag, and test a small area to be sure.
Some of the most popular types of rugs include tapestry rugs, patchwork rugs and braided rugs, and Persian and oriental rugs. Tapestry rugs feature a woven design and can come in a variety of materials, colors, and styles, and traditionally feature a raised design stitched to a simple woven background. Patchwork rugs and braided rugs are typically made of different fabrics sewn or braided together to form a single piece. The fabrics used can vary greatly and can be anything from wool to silk to cotton. Persian and Oriental rugs are the most traditional and popular types of rugs available. They are hand-made and can last for decades if properly cared for. Their design and color schemes are often intricate and beautiful.
Regular vacuuming can help keep dirt and grime from building up on the rug while keeping it clean. A dirty rug is a breeding ground for bacteria and other pathogens. The more the rug is vacuumed, the more often it is cleaned. Vacuuming can also help remove stains and keep the pile of the rug from crushing down.
This applies not just to area rugs, but wall-to-wall carpets as well. A good vacuum will remove dead skin cells, dust, allergens, and various other microbes that get trapped in the fibers. Regular vacuuming of the area rugs is the first step in the rug cleaning process and helps the professional area rug steam cleaning company when they perform their deep cleaning.
If the rug shows signs of stiff fibers, shampooing it with a gentle detergent that won’t harm the fibers or color may help to soften the fibers. When shampooing the rug, be sure to rinse the rug thoroughly and use a large, clean towel to blot it dry. Shampooing a rug is a good way to restore its softness and luster. But be careful when choosing the shampoo to use. Avoid products with heavy oils or fragrances that might leave a residue behind and cause long-term harm.
Off-gassing is another typical issue with brand-new rugs regardless of their type. Off-gassing is the smell released from new items and is often described as the "new-car" smell. It does eventually dissipate, but can be helped along with professional area rug cleaning. The ability to have a fabric protector applied directly to the new rug is just one more added benefit of having brand-new rugs cleaned.
If something is spilled on the rug or a "new" stain appears, do not scrub. Scrubbing can permanently damage the fibers of the rug and lead to fading, regardless if they are synthetic fibers or natural. Instead, treat area rug stains by blotting the area lightly with a cloth or sponge that has warm water on it. If the stain doesn’t come out after a few minutes, avoid doing anything but calling a professional company.
Regardless of the type of spill, it is important to avoid applying any products to the rug. However, if a product is applied, avoid using multiple types of products as the chemicals may react with each other and cause an even bigger issue. For all area rug cleaning and repair, reach out to a professional area rug cleaning company before making any hasty moves.
A dry brush can be used to remove excess fibers and fluff the rug. This is especially useful when for new rugs that have been rolled up and tightly packed away in storage. Use a dry brush gently to brush the rug out to help restore its softness and prevent the fibers from remaining crushed and matted together. Dry brushing can help to preserve the lifespan of the rug, but it’s important to do it the right way. Only brush with the grain of the fibers, brushing against the grain can cause significant damage to the rug. It is also important to consider the material of the rug when deciding what kind of dry brushing to do. Tufted rugs, for example, are made using loops of yarn rather than knots, and brushes can catch the loops and damage the rug if not handled properly.
A beautiful rug is a great way to enhance a room and add character and texture to the floor. Treated and cared for correctly, a rug can last for decades. But it’s important to know which cleaning techniques work best on different types of rugs. Rugs located in high-traffic areas of the home like dining rooms and living rooms will need more frequent cleaning than other items. It’s a good idea to vacuum the rug weekly and have a professional rug cleaning service regularly. Cleaning rugs regularly will keep them looking and smelling great. Professional area rug cleaning and restoration is the best way to maintain the investment.
