HIP Video Promo presents: Shane Palko and Mannie T'Chawi premiere "Blood" music video on Music-News.com

Pennsylvania guitarist/folk-rock singer Shane Palko and Tanzania native spoken-word poet/pianist Mannie T'Chawi have joined forces for the "Blood" music video.

DELMARPA, USA, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To confront the legacy of racism in America, we need more than pretty words. We need voices in dialogue — truth-telling voices from brave people willing to ask and answer hard questions. Shane Palko and Mannie T'Chawi are artists like that: they've never been afraid to call out injustice or grapple with the demons that haunt our common history. But more importantly, they never hesitate to speak to each other. The dexterous guitarist and folk-rock singer and the fearless spoken-word poet and pianist have joined forces for "Blood" and "Fathers," two strange, stinging, mesmerizing, thoroughly gorgeous recordings that are terrific on their own but which achieve powerful resonances when heard back-to-back.

"Blood" is a heartfelt confession and a showcase for Palkos instrumental talent. It captures the Pennsylvania songwriter in the raw, weaving hypnotic patterns on his acoustic guitar and matching his riffs with a candid, plainspoken vocal that radiates sensitivity — and culpability. Palkos unapologetic lyric interrogates the complicity of silence common among white Americans and asks all of those who have benefited from the social system to acknowledge the blood on their hands. It's a fearless statement from a vital artist who has always written with profound urgency and searing emotion.

"Blood" is paired with a video destined to cross generational - and geographic - borders. In fact, the historic footage seen in the clip was shot by Palkos grandfather on 8mm in the 1960s. The "Blood" video is pastoral and crackles with a similar kind of danger. Palko strums and howls from a stark farmhouse. His pained face is illuminated by the light from a gun case that contains an impassive African mask. Instead of a strap, his guitar is suspended around his neck by a rope. It's all a gripping reminder of a terrible national crime — one we haven't finished paying for.

More Shane Palko and Mannie T'Chawi on HIP Video Promo

More Shane Palko on his website

More Mannie T'Chawi on his website