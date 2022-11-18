Enterprise Decision Support (EDS) vs ERP Systems

Happy EDS Users EDS Architecture KnarrTek Logo

A white paper by Dr. Peter Green that discusses EDS systems and whether they should be used to replace your ERP system or to add decision support capabilities

We have been trying to solve the problem of how to inform managers of the six most important things they need to pay attention to each day, for many decades. Now we have finally succeeded.” — Dr. Peter Green

MILLBURY, MA, USA, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Decision Support System (DSS) as an information system that supports business and organizational decision-making activities.

A DSS serves the management, operations and planning levels of an organization (usually mid and higher management) and helps people make decisions about problems that may occur rapidly.

An Enterprise Decision Support System (EDS) is a Decision Support System that is specifically designed for use by industrial enterprises in an analogous manner to ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) systems.

The primary purpose of an industrial EDS is to give managers and their staff the information they need, when and where they need it, in a useful format, to do their jobs efficiently. This includes being able to advise managers when there are situations that need their attention, advising them as to the best decisions to make, and, where appropriate automating routine decision making.



Some of the problems that EDS systems solve for operations managers, and their staff in industrial organizations are:

1. Losing track of customer orders, inventory, and work-in-progress

2. Spending too much time reading reports about what went wrong yesterday or walking-the-floor to try to figure out what is going wrong today

3. Spending too much time in coordination and planning meetings

4. Spending too much time doing intelligent "grunt-work" to try to figure what to make or order and when

5. Spending too much time expediting orders and answering customer questions about late deliveries

6. Logging into different systems, with different user names and passwords, to try to find needed information

7. Making extensive use of paper forms and Excel spreadsheets and performing duplicate data entry in multiple systems

EDS systems can be used to improve the management of operations in a single manufacturing plant or warehouse but they are truly beneficial when applied to the coordinated management of operations in enterprises with multiple manufacturing plants and/or warehouses, hence the word Enterprise in the name.

In this white paper Dr. Peter Green addresses the topics of what is an EDS, what are they used for, and should they be used to replace your ERP system or simply to add DSS capabilities.

