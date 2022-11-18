Robot Software Market Exhibiting a CAGR of 21.50% during 2022-2027 | ABB Ltd, AIBrain Inc, Brain Corporation

SHERIDAN, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐨𝐭 𝐒𝐨𝐟𝐭𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕.’ the global robot software market reached a value of US$ 11.7 Billion in 2021.Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 40.1 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 21.50% during 2022-2027.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Robot software entails a set of commands and programmed inputs that assist mechanical devices and electronic systems in executing specific operations for attaining desired outcomes. It enables systems to perceive, learn, and maintain network security.

Robot software is extensively used to control user interface (UI), reduce operational cost, increase productivity, improve internal procedures and eliminate human errors. Consequently, robot software finds extensive applications in manufacturing units to perform automated tasks, including data analysis and triangulation.

𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐞: 𝐖𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐥𝐲 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐞𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, 𝐚𝐥𝐨𝐧𝐠 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐨𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬. 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐞 𝐨𝐛𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐛𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:

The rapid adoption of robot software for automating, leveraging, mass-producing, and operating numerous functionalities across various industrial verticals is the key factor primarily driving the market growth. In addition to this, the emergence of Industry 4.0 and the rising demand for precision manufacturing are bolstering the market growth.

The shifting preference toward robotic technologies in the healthcare and chemical sectors is acting as another factor significantly contributing to the market growth. Moreover, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in robots, the utilization of robotic operating systems (ROS) frameworks, and the rising need for surgical robots and pharmacy and lab automation are creating a positive outlook for the market. Apart from this, the rising demand for packaged food items has compelled manufacturers in the food and beverage (F&B) industry to automate their production processes and mass-produce products with high yields and precision, which is boosting the market growth.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻:

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗟𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀𝗰𝗮𝗽𝗲:

ABB Ltd.

AIBrain Inc.

Brain Corporation

Clearpath Robotics Inc.

Furhat Robotics

ai Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

Neurala Inc.

NVIDIA Corporation

Teradyne Inc

The Boeing Company.

Market Breakup by Software Type:

Recognition Software

Simulation Software

Predictive Maintenance Software

Data Management and Analysis Software

Communication Management Software

Market Breakup by Robot Type:

Industrial Robots

Service Robots

Market Breakup by Deployment Mode:

On-premises

Cloud-based

Market Breakup by Enterprise Size:

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Market Breakup by End Use Industry:

BFSI

Automotive

Retail and E-Commerce

Government and Defense

Healthcare

Transportation and Logistics

Manufacturing

IT and Telecommunications

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 (𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟔-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏)

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

