Woody Auction's year-end antique sale, December 3rd, boasts over 400 lots of jewelry, art glass, paintings, silver, more

Green cut to clear decanter by Stevens & Williams, 10 inches tall, in the figural butterfly form, the first example of its type that Woody Auction has ever had the privilege to see and sell.

Oil on canvas painting signed by William McKendree Snyder (American, 1848-1930), a superb Indiana fall scene of a path among trees, mounted in a 27 ½ inch by 37 ½ inch gilt frame.

The most historically significant item in the sale is an eight-sided revolving hardware cabinet made from oak with 88 drawers and porcelain drawer pulls, with ties to General G. A. Custer.

Louis C. Tiffany art glass vase, 4 inches tall, beautifully decorated in gold iridescence with millefiori heart and vine décor.