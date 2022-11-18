Exemplifi announces Certification as a Colorado based Small Business Entity
EINPresswire.com/ -- Exemplifi has been certified as a Small Business Entity by the State of Colorado. They received this certification based on their extensive work in providing effective digital solutions for multiple departments of the state of Colorado.
“It is a great feeling to know that the Colorado authorities recognize our work and the value we provide them in enhancing their digital presence, including website development, maintenance, and management” said Vinod Pabba, Founder of Exemplifi. “Some of the work that we have done for the state include the History Colorado and Encyclopedia Colorado Websites which have been the cornerstone in achieving this recognition from Colorado. ''
“We built the websites keeping in mind the latest standards of WCAG, accessibility, and SEO, which are major factors that affect every government website.'' he continued. “Our objective was to fulfill the state’s need for a committed partner in building secure, visually appealing, user-friendly websites, and I believe we have delivered on that. ”
About Exemplifi
Exemplifi builds enterprise websites that deliver on the client’s business and marketing objectives with the highest web standards. Sites today have to be fast, personalized, secure, and multilingual. They have to drive leads and nurture relationships. Our sites do that well. We are experts in industry-leading digital experience platforms. Extraordinarily adept with powerful content management products, our teams emphasize robust website engineering standards, DevOps, and WebOps practices that result in increased uptime, security, SEO quality, performance, and compliance with accessibility standards. Our websites have helped our clients grow exponentially and get maximum ROI on marketing tech investments.
Ashwin Thapliyal
