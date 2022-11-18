The Thin Silver Line Alliance Asks Florida Sheriffs For Help Collecting Bonuses Owed to Certified Correctional Officers

Florida Sheriffs & The Governor Have Both An Opportunity to Lead and an Obligation to Their People to Make Sure That the DEO pays Correctional Officers the Second Recognition Payment for Essential First Responders

TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Some Florida Sheriffs have expressed that they fully support Criminal Justice Standards Training Commission (CJSTC) certified and sworn correctional officers (COs) and detention deputies (DDs) being paid the second round of recognition payments for sworn law enforcement officers and essential first responders that were announced by Governor DeSantis and the state's Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Petronis in March of 2022, and some Florida Sheriffs are reportedly downright furious that their COs and DDs have not received the second round of recognition payments, but the fact remains that not enough is being done to correct this colossal administrative blunder.

In other words, certified and sworn county COs and DDs have still not been paid the second round of recognition payments. While some have suggested it may be time to give up on trying to collect the second round of recognition payments for certified county COs and DDs, The Thin Silver Line Alliance (TTSLA) is taking the stance that COs and DDs may be closer than they think to receiving those payments and urges our fellow Brothers and Sisters to stay in the fight. TTSLA has gone looking for help and it looks like we may have found exactly who we need to lead our efforts in securing justice for our certified and sworn COs and DDs in our Honorable Florida Sheriffs. TTSLA is asking Florida Sheriffs to lead the way in securing the recognition payments for our certified and sworn COs and DDs because they deserve it, they are eligible according to Florida State Law, and simply put it's the right thing to do and the Florida Sheriffs are the right people to lead the efforts.

Criminal Justice Standards Training Commission (CJSTC) certified and sworn COs and DDs are eligible for the recognition payments for sworn law enforcement officers and essential first responders as sworn law enforcement officers because:

1. According to Rule 33-208.001 Personnel – General in the Florida Administrative Code (FAC) Correctional Officers are Law Enforcement Officers.

2. According to Florida Statute 790.052 Correctional Officers that are sworn and certified by the Criminal Justice Standards and Training Commission

(CJSTC) are law enforcement officers.

3. According to Attorney General Opinion (AGO) 82-40 Correctional Officers are Law Enforcement Officers.

It has now been proven beyond a reasonable doubt that certified and sworn county COs and DDs are sworn law enforcement officers and are therefore eligible for and owed the second recognition payment for sworn law enforcement officers and first responders.

TTSLA has spent months on this issue and other issues directly related to ensuring equality for certified and sworn COs and DDs and has been successful confirming and strengthening key support from important leaders such as Representative James Vernon "Jim" Mooney, Ms. Allie McNair, Government Affairs Coordinator with the Florida Sheriff's Association, Mr. Matt Dunagan, Deputy Executive Director of Operations with the Florida Sheriff's Association and Sheriff Rick Ramsay, Major Tim Age and Captain John Crane of the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

TTSLA has also spent months attempting to resolve this matter with the Governor’s office, with members of the Florida Congress who are directly responsible for the related legislation, and directly with the Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO).

Establishing equality for certified and sworn COs and DDs has proven to be a monumental task, but a task worthy of complete dedication. Achieving equality for certified and sworn COs and DDs will need to happen in steps and phases, and securing delivery of the second round of recognition payments to our certified and sworn COs and DDs is a very important first step towards ensuring the respect and equal treatment that these sworn law enforcement officers serving their communities by working in the jails and prisons in Florida not only deserve and are legally eligible for, but must have if there is to be any integrity in the system or hope of rehabilitation for citizen offenders currently residing in Florida jails and prisons. It's not about the money. This is an issue of integrity and ensuring the integrity of the system. We as COs and DDs are sworn to ensure the integrity of the system and to protect our fellow Brothers and Sisters in law enforcement, the residents of our jails and prisons, and our communities, and we risk our lives daily and risk the possibility of not returning home to our loved ones daily in order to ensure the integrity of the system and protecting our Brothers and Sisters and ensuring the integrity of the system is exactly what TTSLA is dedicated to doing.

The Thin Silver Line Alliance is now calling on Florida Sheriffs to come to the rescue of your Brothers and Sisters in Corrections by doing what needs to be done for certified and sworn COs and DDs to receive the second round of recognition payments that they deserve, are in fact legally eligible for and are owed. County Correctional Officers have faith in their leadership but when it comes to these missing bonus checks enough is enough. It’s time to collect and the Florida Sheriffs can get the job done and we need their help.

Sheriffs, Here is What Needs To Be Done:

Sheriffs, you need to direct your employing agency’s Payment Point of Contact (PPC) which was already designated early in 2022 to submit the names of your certified and sworn COs and DDs to the DEO as the sworn law enforcement officers and first responders that they legally in fact are so that they may be paid their second round of recognition payments.

The DEO clearly stated that their eligibility standards are guidelines and that it is up to local governments to determine eligibility which we have clearly beyond a reasonable doubt proven. Florida Sheriffs, you represent local government and the decision is yours.

Florida Sheriffs, certified and sworn COs and DDs need your help!

I firmly believe Governor DeSantis intended for certified and sworn county COs and DDs to receive the second round of the recognition payments.



Thank You and God Bless You,

