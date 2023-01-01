Show Your Support of Florida’s Correctional Officers and Detention Deputies by Signing Three Petitions Before 01.31.2023

The House of Representatives is the lower house of the state legislature. It consists of 120 members elected from single-member districts, on a partisan basis, to two-year terms. The Senate is the upper house of the state legislature. The Senate consists of 40 members. The Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) and the Rapid Response Team (RRT) are elite units of specially trained Correctional Officers and Detention Deputies that are utilized to handle high risk and potentially violent situations in Florida's jails and prisons.

The Thin Silver Line Alliance Petitions the 2023 FL Legislature to Secure Recognition, Equality and Inclusion for Correctional Officers and Detention Deputies

Support from The Florida Sheriff's Association (FSA), Police Benevolent Association (PBA), The Florida Legislature and Governor DeSantis on These Initiatives in Support of Corrections Is Essential!” — Detention Deputy J. Snipes

KEY WEST, FLORIDA, THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Show Your Support of Florida’s Correctional Officers and Detention Deputies by Signing These Three Petitions to be Delivered to The Florida Legislature in 2023.

Tuesday, January 31st, 2023 will be the last day to sign these three petitions!!!!!

2022 was a great year for LEOs in Florida, but aside from raises that were greatly appreciated although an economic necessity in the face of record setting inflation, Correctional Officers and Detention Deputies were completely left out and forgotten in several of the pieces of “landmark” legislation passed by the 2022 Florida legislature on behalf of “law enforcement officers”.

In 2023, The Thin Silver Line Alliance is focused on providing excellent opportunities for Members of the Florida House of Representatives and the Florida Senate to take the right and necessary actions for Corrections statewide.

The issue of recognizing Correctional Officers and Detention Deputies as both part of the law enforcement family and as essential first responders has received support from all over the country. Correctional Officers and Detention Deputies and those that support us have signed the recognition payment petition from all over the State of Florida, and as far away as CA, PA, NC, CO, and IL! The recognition and equality issue for Correctional Officers and Detention Deputies is truly a nationwide issue and we have several allies in this fight.

The Thin Silver Line Alliance is Honored to Present the 2023 Florida Legislature with Three petitions Benefiting Correctional Officers and Detention Deputies in the State of Florida.

Here Are the Three Petitions:

1. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Owes County Correctional Officers Their Second Recognition Payment Petition (810 Signatures So Far)

2. Amendment to HB 3 Petition: Law Enforcement to Include Correctional Officers (Benefits & Incentives for LEOs) (137 Signatures So Far)

3. Amendment to HB 5007 Petition: State-administered Retirement Systems to Include Correctional Officers (Additional 36 Months of Drop Participation for LEOs) (254 Signatures So Far)

All three of these signed petitions will be sent to our U.S. Senators representing Florida: Senator Marco Rubio (R) and Senator Charlie Crist (D). The signed petitions will also be delivered to the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis, President-designate of the Senate Ms. Kathleen Passidomo, and to Speaker-designate of the House of Representatives Mr. Paul Renner.

All three signed petitions will be delivered to several Members of the Florida House of Representatives including:

Representative Leek, Thomas J. "Tom" [R]

Representative McClure, Lawrence [R]

Representative Mooney, Jr., James Vernon "Jim" [R]

Representative Driskell, Fentrice [D]

Representative Altman, Thad [R]

Representative Andrade, Robert Alexander "Alex" [R]

Representative Bell, Melony M. [R]

Representative Benjamin, Christopher [D]

Representative Robert Charles "Chuck" Brannan III [R]

Representative Busatta Cabrera, Demi [R]

Representative Chaney, Linda [R]

Representative Fine, Randy [R]

Representative Garrison, Sam [R]

Representative Gottlieb, Michael "Mike" [D]

Representative Grant, Michael [R]

Representative Gregory, Tommy [R]

Representative Hawkins, Fred [R]

Representative Hunschofsky, Christine [D

Representative Joseph, Dotie [D]

Representative Massullo, MD, Ralph E. [R]

Representative Payne, Bobby [R]

Representative Perez, Daniel [R]

Representative Rommel, Bob [R]

Representative Salzman, Michelle [R]

Representative Shoaf, Jason [R]

Representative Silvers, David [D]

Representative Skidmore, Kelly [D]

Representative Stevenson, Cyndi [R]

Representative Tomkow, Josie [R]

Representative Williams, Patricia H. [D]

Representative Truenow, Keith L. [R]

Representative Barnaby, Webster [R]

Representative Rayner-Goolsby, Michele K. [D]

Representative Abbott, Shane G. [R]

Representative Baker, Jessica [R]

Representative Brackett, Robert A. "Robbie" [R]

Representative Bracy Davis, LaVon [D]

Representative Casello, Joe [D]

Representative Garcia, Alina [R]

Representative Jacques, Berny [R]

Representative Michael, Kiyan [R]

Representative Plakon, Rachel Lora Saunders [R]

Representative Stark, Paula A. [R]

Representative Tuck, Kaylee [R]

Representative Yarkosky, Taylor Michael [R]

Additionally, the signed petitions will be sent to several members of The Florida Senate including:

Senator Jonathan Martin (R)

Senator Jennifer Bradley (R)

Senator Blaise Ingoglia (R)

Senator Keith Perry (R)

Senator Jason W. B. Pizzo (D)

Senator Tina Scott Polsky (D)

Senator Bobby Powell (D)

Senator Clay Yarborough (R)

Senator Dennis Baxley (R)

Senator Danny Burgess (R)

Senator Ed Hooper (R)

Senator Darryl Ervin Rouson (D)

Senator Victor M. Torres, Jr. (D)

Senator Tom A. Wright (R)

Senator Jay Trumbull (R)

Last but certainly not least all three signed petitions will be sent to Florida resident and 2024 Presidential Nominee, 45th President of The United States of America Donald J. Trump for consideration.

If Correctional Officers and Detention Deputies are not treated with equality and respect and do not receive the recognition they deserve this will lead to a loss of morale, decrease in retention, increase in turnover, and to an inevitable degradation of conditions in our state's prisons and jails that will directly compromise the safety, security and well being of everyone that works in our state's prisons and jails. If the conditions of and in our state's prison and jails degrade the well being of every inmate in our state's prisons and jails will be put at an ever greater risk and ultimately the degradation of conditions at and in our state's prions and jails would put every resident of the State of Florida at an increased risk and this is especially true in the communities where our state's prisons and jails are located.

Your Support of These Petitions Is Critically Important and Greatly Appreciated!!!

Thank you to everyone that has signed any of the three petitions benefiting Correctional Officers and Detention Deputies in the State of Florida.

If everybody that has already signed a petition will share the petition(s) they signed with at least 25 friends, family members and or coworkers that have not signed we will be able to reach our goal of 1000 signatures for each petition.

We truly need as many signatures as we can get! We are all in this fight together so please sign and share each one of these important petitions today!

If you are having trouble opening or signing the petitions please try opening the links to the petitions in Google Chrome.

Thank You, Happy Holidays, Happy New Year, and May God Bless You and Protect You Always!

