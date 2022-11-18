GET READY FOR A RECOVERY FULL OF OPPORTUNITIES, URGES AD AGENCY EXEC
EINPresswire.com/ -- Jeffrey Pankey believes staying visible and solution-focused is key to weathering economic challenges and uncertainty.
Despite the turbulent economic conditions facing businesses across the globe, the veteran advertising agency executive urges companies to “be encouraged” and to prepare for a new year bringing what could be a plethora of new opportunities.
Pankey, president of Miami-based Figment Design, said while inflation and recessionary conditions will prevail over the ensuing months, “defending your brand” and “doubling down on your marketing, creative and technology” are especially important right now.
Noting that as pandemic-induced restrictions continue to disappear, the destinations and hospitality entities that reemerged earlier and benefited from a reduced playing field over the past year need to be prepared for stronger competition in the marketplace and to “stay persistent” in their efforts to maintain their position and standing.
“2023 is going to bring new opportunities,” opined the optimistic Pankey, who embraces the mantra of the late British Prime Minister Sir Winston Churchill that we should “never let a good crisis go to waste”.
Pankey, whose firm specializes in the Caribbean hospitality sector, contended the continued pent-up demand for a vacation in the region should give hoteliers, destination marketers and managers, and tour operators reason for optimism.
“Yes, there are serious challenges facing the sector – from aircraft availability to labor and supply shortages, but the demand side of the equation is strong, and we need to tackle these issues with solution-oriented approaches to emerge stronger and more profitable in 2023 and beyond,” he advised.
“None of us knows precisely what will happen in the new year, but we all need to be prepared for a recovery that bears much promise for our sector,” asserted Pankey, whose organization has close to three decades of experience working across the Caribbean “from St. Lucia all the way up to the Bahamas and everything in between”.
When it comes to brands, Pankey reasons that whether independent or major, having sustained exposure is critical. “You can't go dark because if you do, you may have to spend significant resources rebuilding, and potentially starting from scratch again,” he warned.
“Let us step into the light and take advantage of the golden opportunities this crisis has given us to look ahead,” Pankey charged. “Let’s burnish our assets and prepare for a likely explosion of opportunities for growth and profit,” he declared.
Figment is a full-service advertising and marketing agency of designers, website developers and digital marketers. For more information, visit figmentdesign.com.
About Figment Design
Figment Design is a full-service advertising and marketing agency of enthusiastic designers, website developers, and digital marketers. The firm offers exceptional creative, the most comprehensive and competitive online marketing and media buying strategies in the industry, and the ability to track ROI with a state-of-the-art reporting system. For more information, visit figmentdesign.com.
Bevan Springer
Despite the turbulent economic conditions facing businesses across the globe, the veteran advertising agency executive urges companies to “be encouraged” and to prepare for a new year bringing what could be a plethora of new opportunities.
Pankey, president of Miami-based Figment Design, said while inflation and recessionary conditions will prevail over the ensuing months, “defending your brand” and “doubling down on your marketing, creative and technology” are especially important right now.
Noting that as pandemic-induced restrictions continue to disappear, the destinations and hospitality entities that reemerged earlier and benefited from a reduced playing field over the past year need to be prepared for stronger competition in the marketplace and to “stay persistent” in their efforts to maintain their position and standing.
“2023 is going to bring new opportunities,” opined the optimistic Pankey, who embraces the mantra of the late British Prime Minister Sir Winston Churchill that we should “never let a good crisis go to waste”.
Pankey, whose firm specializes in the Caribbean hospitality sector, contended the continued pent-up demand for a vacation in the region should give hoteliers, destination marketers and managers, and tour operators reason for optimism.
“Yes, there are serious challenges facing the sector – from aircraft availability to labor and supply shortages, but the demand side of the equation is strong, and we need to tackle these issues with solution-oriented approaches to emerge stronger and more profitable in 2023 and beyond,” he advised.
“None of us knows precisely what will happen in the new year, but we all need to be prepared for a recovery that bears much promise for our sector,” asserted Pankey, whose organization has close to three decades of experience working across the Caribbean “from St. Lucia all the way up to the Bahamas and everything in between”.
When it comes to brands, Pankey reasons that whether independent or major, having sustained exposure is critical. “You can't go dark because if you do, you may have to spend significant resources rebuilding, and potentially starting from scratch again,” he warned.
“Let us step into the light and take advantage of the golden opportunities this crisis has given us to look ahead,” Pankey charged. “Let’s burnish our assets and prepare for a likely explosion of opportunities for growth and profit,” he declared.
Figment is a full-service advertising and marketing agency of designers, website developers and digital marketers. For more information, visit figmentdesign.com.
About Figment Design
Figment Design is a full-service advertising and marketing agency of enthusiastic designers, website developers, and digital marketers. The firm offers exceptional creative, the most comprehensive and competitive online marketing and media buying strategies in the industry, and the ability to track ROI with a state-of-the-art reporting system. For more information, visit figmentdesign.com.
Bevan Springer
Marketplace Excellence
+1 201-861-2056
email us here