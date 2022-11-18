Global Flexible Workspace Market Analysis Report 2022 Featuring Industrious, IWG, Servcorp Limited, & WeWork
The outlook for the global flexible workspace market is optimistic for 2022. The hybrid working and work near home (WNH) value proposition; increasing partnerships between various industry stakeholders; growing interest in workspace modernization through technology adoption; and rising emphasis on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) values will contribute to market growth during the next five years.
Organizations and individuals lease flexible workspaces for periods shorter than traditional business office leases, including month-to-month rolling rentals, 12-24-month contracts, or personally tailored arrangements to meet the tenant's needs. Opportunities for flexible workspaces focus on property services and ICT solutions and services.
The maturity of the flexible workspace market, particularly in certain cities, in combination with the rapid rise of pandemic-related needs, has been driving market demand. This trend is backed by the emergence of numerous start-ups and greater appreciation for industry incumbents that offer flexible workspaces as a real estate strategy.
The highly competitive market landscape caused by a low barrier to entry and a rapidly evolving competitive environment challenge operators to stay afloat. The expectation-versus-service gap among occupiers and operators remains an issue, while occupiers still largely perceive flexible workspaces as a temporary solution. Having an exclusive address does not resonate well with certain occupiers' culture and expectations. Furthermore, the security limitations of flexible workspaces limit the occupier profile that real estate offerings can accommodate.
The global flexible workspace market operates on a Space-as-a-Service (SPaaS) business model. Flexible SPaaS enhances the user experience through convenience, comfort, and flexibility. This approach has led to a surge in co-living and co-working spaces. Reduced expenditure, flexibility in lease periods, modern amenities and trendy services, and maintenance-inclusive assets (e.g., lighting and air-conditioning) drive the adoption of this business model.
The development of flexible workspaces reflects the changes in and maturity of office stock, varying across countries and cities. In addition, a city's occupant profiles influence flexible workspace needs and progress. The strong uptake of seats and flexible workspaces signals customers' confidence in both the flexible workspace concept and in operators, despite varying long-term office leasing plans across organizations and cities.
Asset owners and landlords are aware of the value propositions flexible workspaces offer; this is evident from their readiness to lease office space to flexible workspace operators. Some asset owners also offer flexible workspace solutions as part of their services.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Flexible Workspace Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. 2022 Global Economic Outlook
- Top 5 Global Economic Highlights of 2021
- Top 5 Global Economic Predictions for 2022
- Global GDP Growth
- 2022 Scenario Analysis - Quarterly Global Growth
- 2022 Scenario Analysis - Assumptions
- 2022 Global GDP Growth Snapshot
- Advanced Economies - Predictions for 2022
- Emerging Market Economies - Predictions for 2022
- Top 5 Global Predictions for 2022 - Macroeconomic Policies and Developments
- 2022 Growth Opportunities - Top 3 Opportunities by Region
- 2022 Regional Trends - Risks and Policy Direction
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Geographical Segmentation
- Office Space Overview
- Office Space Trends
- Sustainability in Office Spaces
- Smart Workspace Solutions
- Flexible Workspace Overview
- Flexible Workspace Trends
- Industry Structure
- Impact of COVID-19 on Flexible Workspaces
- Flexible Workspace Occupier Trends
- Operating Models
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Flexible Workspace Key Indicators
- Technology and Application Overview
- Competitive Environment
- Proposition of Market Participants - WeWork
- Proposition of Market Participants - IWG
- Proposition of Market Participants - Industrious
- Proposition of Market Participants - Servcorp Limited
4. Regional Outlook - North America
- North American Flexible Workspace Key Indicators
- North American Flexible Workspace Trends
- Flexible Workspace - Companies to Watch
5. Regional Outlook - Europe
- European Flexible Workspace Key Indicators
- European Flexible Workspace Trends
- Flexible Workspace - Companies to Watch
6. Regional Outlook - APAC
- APAC Flexible Workspace Key Indicators
- APAC Flexible Workspace Trends
- Flexible Workspace - Companies to Watch
7. Regional Outlook - MENASA
- MENASA Flexible Workspace Key Indicators
- MENASA Flexible Workspace Trends
- Flexible Workspace - Companies to Watch
8. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Offices with Hybrid Working and WNH Propositions
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Strategic Partnership and Business Models in Reducing Flexible Workspace Risk
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Workspace Modernization through Technology Adoption
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Workspace Provision with Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Emphasis
