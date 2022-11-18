Master Raju Ramanathan Takes Two Meaningful Titles to the Miami Book Fair 2022
Writers’ Branding brings Raju Ramanathan’s “Preventing Bullying” and “Souls from Mercury” to the nation’s finest literary industryMIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Raju Ramanathan, or as most name him, Master Raju, is a scientist of both the inner and the outer worlds. A sought-after life coach and spiritual teacher, Master Raju has been empowering and enlightening individuals and corporations across Europe, Asia, the USA, and Canada for over twenty years now.
Master Raju’s wisdom is evident in his two published titles, “Preventing Bullying: A Manual for Teachers in Promoting Global Educational Harmony” and “Souls from Mercury: Chakra Magic: Empowering Relationships.” In partnership with Writers’ Branding, Master Raju furthers his purpose in the nation’s finest literary industry—the Miami Book Fair 2022.
“Preventing Bullying” and “Souls from Mercury” will be available at The Reading Glass Books located at Section B — NE Second Ave. (between Third and Fourth Streets), Miami Dade College’s Wolfson Campus, from November 18-20, 2022.
Master Raju’s “Preventing Bullying: A Manual for Teachers in Promoting Global Educational Harmony” is a valuable resource for teachers in bullying prevention, intervention, and positive reaction. Equipped with a seven-step Bullying Prevention Model, Master Raju provides an avenue for teachers to nurture a healthy classroom culture.
In addition, “Souls from Mercury: Chakra Magic: Empowering Relationships” by Master Raju is an enriching book for soul-searching that leads spiritual seekers to calmness, connectedness, and contentment by understanding the chakras as he guides readers to the depths of their being through meditation and mindfulness.
An industry to continually “recognize and support the critical value of the cultural arts as a tool for education, community development, establishing genuine connection and understanding, and enriching lives,” the Miami Book Fair 2022 will be a meaningful platform for Master Raju’s purpose to prosper—nurturing a harmonious inner and outer worlds through his two meaningful titles, “Preventing Bullying” and “Souls from Mercury.”
Get to know more about Master Raju Ramanathan on his website at www.mercurymanpublishing.com and grab a copy of “Preventing Bullying: A Manual for Teachers in Promoting Global Educational Harmony” and “Souls from Mercury: Chakra Magic: Empowering Relationships,” available on his website, on www.writersbranding.com and across other major online bookstore resellers.
