The Journey to America in New Book
A young woman’s journey toward a more bountiful experience in a foreign landCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Doctor John Ayoola Akinyemi wrote a biography for his late wife named Agnes Ndungwa Akinyemi titled Coming 2 America. The story recounts the experiences faced by a young fifteen-year-old African girl who found herself migrating to the United States of America in her pursuit of quality education in a foreign land. In America, the late Agnes Ndungwa accomplished her bachelor’s degree and worked toward the accomplishment of her master’s degree afterward. Her fruitful experiences and education landed her a job leading a research laboratory in Maryland.
The author, eighty years of age by the time he published his late wife’s biography, experienced his upbringing in Abeokuta, the state capital of Ogun in Nigeria, West Africa. His Methodist educator parents raised him along with their eight other children. He completed his high school degree at the Methodist Boys High School in Lagos, Nigeria in 1960. The author further flourished his education in America receiving his Bachelor’s in Biology, Master’s degree, and PhD in different universities and finally achieving his Master of Public Health Degree.
Doctor John Akinyemi served as a civilian for twenty-seven fruitful years in the United States Federal Government, choosing to retire in 2006. During his retirement, the author cultivated his multiple hobbies as an avid gardener who also enjoyed dancing, singing, and, furthermore, writing. Through the pursuits he found enjoyable in his retirement, the author was inspired by his late wife’s story of being a young woman who moved to America from Africa in order to pave a bright future for herself. The result is her biography titled Coming 2 America.
Relive the young Agnes Akinyemi’s inspiring journey in the Land of Plenty in Coming 2 America.
About The Reading Glass Books
The Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone’s reading journey since 2020.
Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.
Lyn Goot
The Reading Glass Books
support@readingglassbooks.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter