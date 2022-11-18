Submit Release
The 1.50C limit is our Lifeline

 

One of the Key Asks of the Solomon Island at the 27th session of the UNFCCC Conference of the Parties (COP27) is to deliver a robust Mitigation Work Programme (MWP) as agreed to in COP26 in Glasgow. The MWP calls for parties especially large GHG emitters to strengthen their National Determined Contributions (NDCs) to close the greenhouse gas emissions gap and limit warming to 1.50C.

Permanent Secretary for the Ministry responsible for Climate Change, Dr. Melchior Mataki, expressed his disappointment at the snail’s pace of the negotiations on this particular agenda item, when the science is unequivocal and the measures to be taken such as the phasing out of coal and reduction of investments on fossil fuel are well within the reach of major emitters. Dr. Mataki further reiterated the commitment under article 2.1(c) of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change which establishes the goal of making “finance flows consistent with a pathway towards low greenhouse gas emissions and climate-resilient development.

Solomon Islands as a member of the Alliance of Small Island Developing States (AOSIS) and Least Developed Countries (LDCs) have been calling to the large emitters to take immediate and deep emission reductions across all sectors to ensure that warming is well below the lifeline of 1.50C. In addition, COP27 must take a decision to establish a Loss and Damage fund to address the needs of highly vulnerable countries such as the Solomon Islands.

The Resort City of Sharm El-Sheikh, Arab Republic of Egypt is hosting the COP27 and will conclude on Friday 18th November 2022.

-MECDM Press

