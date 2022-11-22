How Last-Mile Delivery is Reshaping the Consumer Buying Experience
The delivery experience can have an impact on a consumer’s brand perception. E-commerce brands can reshape the buying experience with last-mile deliveries.
We are happy to provide our roster of clients with a superior brand experience that transcends checkout and goes straight to the customers’ doorsteps.”BERKELEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AxleHire, providing e-commerce companies with expedited, urban, same- and next-day deliveries, today announced that it is helping e-commerce retailers extend the brand experience directly to customers’ doorsteps in 17 of 25 major metropolitan areas across the country.
— AxleHire CEO Adam Bryant
Consumers today expect real-time updates on their order, shipping, and delivery statuses. AxleHire sends more predictable 2- to 3-hour delivery windows, allowing customers to have more reliable delivery expectations. In lieu of legacy carriers who send customers to a carrier’s website to track their package, AxelHire provides white-labeled and branded tracking pages, allowing brands to directly connect and communicate with their customers.
Customers can also communicate directly with drivers by SMS in real time to reduce or resolve delivery issues as well as to provide specific delivery instructions, such as time changes or to request a specific drop-off location, helping to solve customer problems before they happen.
AxleHire also provides proof-of-delivery texts with a photo and offers a means for brands to personally thank customers for their purchases, providing an additional customer touchpoint opportunity.
“Doorstep delivery is the final touchpoint in an online sale, and the quality of that delivery experience can have a huge impact on a customer’s perception of a brand,” said AxleHire CEO Adam Bryant. “We are happy to provide our roster of clients with a superior brand experience that transcends checkout and goes straight to the customers’ doorsteps. This is a great opportunity for our customers to reinforce brand messaging and set their brands apart from competitors.”
About AxleHire
AxleHire is an expedited urban last-mile delivery service, providing customers with a superior same- and next- day delivery experience. AxleHire leverages purpose-built modern technology and a gig driver fleet to drive transformative outcomes that catalyze customers’ brand growth. Logistics teams can now provide a differentiated delivery experience at a competitive cost, overcoming the limitations of legacy delivery providers. AxleHire operates in 17 of the 25 major U.S. metro urban areas across the U.S., enabling high-volume shippers to consistently cater to the rising needs and expectations of their customers. For more information, please visit axlehire.com.
