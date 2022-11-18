APPEAL FILED IN NORWAY SATOSHI LIBEL CASE: MAGNUS GRANATH V DR WRIGHT

Dr Craig Wright seeks appeal in Norway

Dr. Wright demonstrated in the American, English and Norwegian Court that he is Satoshi Nakamoto. ” — Derek Stinson, Managing Partner ONTIER LLP

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Craig Wright, the creator of Bitcoin has decided to appeal the recent ruling from the Oslo District Court in which twitter-user and Lightning Torch stakeholder Magnus Granath was acquitted of libel and a breach of privacy. Dr. Wright argued before the court that Mr. Granath orchestrated a campaign against Dr. Wright through a series of tweets in March 2019, denouncing Dr. Wright’s pseudonymous identity as Satoshi Nakamoto and attacking Dr. Wright in strongly derogatory and libellous terms, while inciting others to join in, in a similar fashion.

“The District Court is wrong in concluding that such unrelenting and unprovoked attacks against any private individual enjoy protection under freedom of expression provisions. Mr. Granath has breached the commonly accepted threshold of decency and respectfulness in public discourse – which apply whether online or in person”, says Dr. Wright’s lawyer Halvor Manshaus of Schjødt in Oslo.

In the appeal Dr. Wright's lawyers argue a very clear distinction must be made between contribution to a public debate and cyber-harassment.

Dr. Wright recently won a claim in the English High Court against a digital currency podcaster for using similar language. In that case the English judge ruled it defamatory to call Dr. Wright a fraud for claiming to be the inventor of Bitcoin, which sets an important precedent.

“Dr. Wright demonstrated in the American, English and Norwegian Court that he is Satoshi Nakamoto. In Florida he was acquitted of all counts of fraud and since then, the English Court has ruled it defamatory to call him a fraud. In this case of Granath v Wright, we had the opportunity to hear from a number of credible witnesses who testified to Dr. Wright’s authorship of the Bitcoin White Paper and his creation of Bitcoin”, says Derek Stinson, Managing Partner of ONTIER LLP the firm representing Dr. Wright in London.

With respect to a universally-adopted social media platform such as Twitter, there should be little room to differ between European jurisdictions’ application of defamation laws.

Dr. Wright says: “Through this appeal I am determined to challenge those whose commercial interests cause them to persistently undermine the transparent digital micropayments system that is Bitcoin."

Bitcoin (BSV) is the world’s first functioning system of peer-to-peer digital micropayments. Bitcoin was created by Dr. Wright under the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto. This system permits online payments to be sent directly from one party to another without going through an intermediary, such as a bank or a financial institution.

