So Is It English, or Amerikish
‘I reckon I can speak Amerikish, Nan.’MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Everything is a little more fun and colorful in the eyes of a child. To a child, the slight nuances that adults often overlook appear extraordinary and become a subject of their curiosity. Language is one of those. Adults would have gone about their day, already knowing the fact that people speak in different tongues. But this can be confusing for a child, in a lovable and humorous way. That is what Pam Young, or as fondly called Nanny Pamalamadingdong, desires to capture in her book, English or Amerikish: “Appalachian/Tennessee Style.
When asked about the inspiration behind her brilliance of a book, Pam Young recounted a fond memory she shared with her grandson. “On one of my trips back to England to visit my family, I was taking my grandson, Nigel, who was six at the time, to school. He had visited me and his Granddad ‘Hopalong’ twice.
I was stopped at the red light on the dual carriageway, which is called the highway in America, and he said, ‘Did you know I can count to ten in Turkish, Nan, ‘cos Dad is Turkish?’ He then proceeded to do so.
I asked him what he calls his Turkish Nan and he answered, ‘I call her Babanne and Granddad is Dede.’
‘Oh,’ I replied, ‘I've learned something new today. Thanks, Nigel.’
As the lights changed to green, I heard him say, ‘I reckon I can speak Amerikish, Nan.’
I laughed, but his little face in the rear view mirror was so serious, and I thought about it for a moment. I thought, well of course, for a six year old, the languages are English, Spanish, Polish, Danish, Swedish, and Turkish... so you bet it was going to be Amerikish!
This little incident impacted me so much that it inspired me to write this story to educate kids throughout the world about the differences in English and Amerikish (Appalachian/Tennessee style), and what's more, it's true!”
English or Amerikish received positive reviews on Amazon. Becky Morrison, in particular, comments, “This is the sweetest book. The author has done a great job painting a humorous view of how 2 different countries that speak English can still have a different vocabulary for the same thing. The fresh and bright illustrations fit the theme perfectly and help augment the author's subject matter. Finally, this book is also a wonderful testament to a grandparent’s impact on nurturing and broadening a child's experience. This would be a great purchase for a grandparent to read and share with a grandchild. An excellent purchase.”
The fresh and bright artworks mentioned by Morrison were illustrated by Brynne-Elisabeth C. Carlisle. Brynne graduated from East Tennessee State University with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in graphic design/illustration. Brynne is an award winning illustrator and was published in the Creative Quarterly #52. She is a part of ETSU’s art collection as one of her narrative illustrations has been selected.
Pam Young has been a teacher in College in the UK for many years. She moved to Tennessee to retire. Although that plan ended in her owning a professional cleaning company and running it for 11 years now. Pam is a mother of two daughters and a step son, a grandmother to 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. She has also fostered 8 teenagers in Tennessee and claims herself to be a ‘recycled teenager.’
English or Amerikish: “Appalachian/Tennessee Style” is sure to captivate young readers, it being an imaginative material useful for their learning and early development. What’s more is that it will relight the fire that has dampened through time in every adults’ heart. It is a gentle reminder to take a pause, take in one’s surroundings, and appreciate every little thing life has to offer.
The Reading Glass Books will showcase English or Amerikish: “Appalachian/Tennessee Style” at the Miami Book Fair, taking place from November 18 to 20, 2022 in Downtown Miami at Miami Dade College's Wolfson Campus. Pam’s book will be displayed at The Reading Glass Books' booth.
