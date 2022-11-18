Creatio and Meritus Business Solutions Launch a Software Product that Redefines Lead Distribution Speed
15-Second Leads is a new digital solution that provides companies with swift and efficient lead distributionBOSTON, MA, USA, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, announced their partner, Meritus Business Solutions, has launched a digital solution that redefines speed for distributing valuable sales leads. The application Meritus 15-Second Leads for Creatio enables users to reach their prospects in minutes after registration. The solution raises the efficiency of sales and/or field agents and significantly increases the chances of generating new business.
With Meritus 15-Second Leads for Creatio, it takes mere seconds for an agent to become informed about a new registration on a company’s contact page. When the lead data identifies the prospect’s geolocation, the app sends a message about the new lead to a sales agent or lead distributing manager responsible for the corresponding region. The solution is based on a configurable no-code business process.
“You can have your sales agent speaking to prospects in less than 30 seconds from the moment a potential customer submits their lead. This fast lead-to-rep process considerably cuts the time needed to contact a newly registered prospect. With this digital solution, you’ll see your conversion rates increase instantly, and your chances of sales success will go sky-high!” — said William Zarbock, the Co-Founder of Meritus Business Solutions.
Creatio and its partner community continually expand their Marketplace offerings with new apps, connectors, and add-ons to simplify, accelerate, and automate workflows and CRM. There are now over 400 apps that extend Creatio’s capabilities available to our users. Find the app that can be useful to your business and stay tuned for more Marketplace updates.
About Creatio
Creatio is a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio DNA.
For more information, please visit www.creatio.com.
About Meritus Business Solutions
Meritus is a group of highly knowledgeable experts who support business clients by utilizing cutting-edge technologies and methods to fulfill high-value business needs. Areas of expertise include CRM-centric implementation, integration, workflow automation, business intelligence and data science. To stay ahead of the curve, we invest in staying up-to-date with latest products, industry trends and implementation techniques, including no-code programming. For more information, please visit www.meritusbusinesssolutions.com.
Vera Mayuk
Creatio
+1 617-765-7997
email us here