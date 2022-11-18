Submit Release
New study: leading SaaS SEO companies in the World

Leading business-to-business (B2B) search engine optimization (SEO) software as a service (SaaS) companies worldwide as of 2022, by annual recurring revenue.

Semrush is the biggest SEO SaaS in the world, with a revenue of U$222.7 million per year

SãO PAULO, BRAZIL, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Conversion Agency just launched a brand-new SEO software list with the aim of contributing to the SEO ecosystem. While most articles on the web talk about the technical aspects of each tool, our goal here is to bring you business data from each one.

In total, we analyzed 26 highly popular software on the market and selected only those tools that prioritize SEO, as there are many other SEO tools.

In a market of almost 1 billion dollars per year, Conversion realized that there is an absolute leader — Semrush, which has an annual revenue of 222.7 million dollars and a market share of 26.6%. Then come Brightedge (US$100m) and Moz (US$70m), respectively with 11.92% and 8.35% market share.

You can check full list at: https://conversion.ag/blog/leading-seo-softwares/

Thais Yumi
Conversion
