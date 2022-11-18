Submit Release
Pipedrive included in the Capterra Shortlist for Best Customer Communications Management Software of 2022

Pipedrive, the global sales-first CRM and intelligent revenue management platform for small businesses, today announced that the company has been included in the shortlist of Best Customer Communications Management Software of 2022 by Capterra, a Gartner company and free online service that helps organizations find the right software.

"Pipedrive is designed to manage the sales workload effortlessly by automating lead generation strategy, prioritizing leads, and streamlining potential deals in multiple ways and through various channels. But success in sales is not only about using the right digital tools. A sales professional's day revolves around conversations. Our platform supports small businesses in mastering the science of sales communication with prospects, giving teams the right insights at the right moment and helping to focus on the activities that matter most. Being included in the Capterra Shortlist for Best Customer Communications Management Software validates our efforts to cater to the needs of small businesses," said Shaun Shirazian, CPO, Pipedrive.

Capterra Shortlist is an independent assessment that evaluates user reviews and online search activity to generate a list of market leaders in the Best Customer Communications Management Software space that offer the most popular solutions.

The Capterra Shortlist methodology scores vendors on two dimensions: User Ratings and Popularity. To be eligible for inclusion in the category, a product must: have at least 20 unique product reviews published on Capterra within 24 months of the start of the research process for a given report, show evidence of offering required functionality as demonstrated by publicly-available sources such as the vendor's website, serve North American users, is relevant to software buyers across industries or sectors, achieve a minimum normalized overall user-review rating, and receive a minimum popularity score.

The Capterra's full shortlist of Best Customer Communications Management Software is available here.

About Pipedrive

Founded in 2010, Pipedrive is the global sales-first CRM and intelligent revenue management platform for small businesses. Today, Pipedrive is used by revenue teams at more than 100,000 companies worldwide. Pipedrive is headquartered in New York and has offices across Europe and the US. The company is backed by a majority holder Vista Equity Partners, and Bessemer Venture Partners, Insight Partners, Atomico, DTCP, and Rembrandt Venture Partners. Learn more at www.pipedrive.com.

