At 6.0 % CAGR, Fatty Acid Methyl Ester Market Size Worth USD 27.93 Billion by 2026: IndustryARC
IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Fatty Acid Methyl Ester Market is forecast to reach $27.93 billion by 2026 after growing at a CAGR of 6% during 2021-2026. Fatty acid methyl ester is derived from the trans-esterification of methanol with fatty acids. It has excellent characteristics such as excellent solubility in organic solvents, good lubricity and high boiling points. The growth of the market of fatty acid methyl ester is expected to be driven by the high demand from the Oil and Gas industry.
Key takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME) Market highlights the following areas -
1. North America dominates the fatty acid methyl ester market owing to increasing demand from personal care and cosmetics industry.
2. Rise in the usage of fatty acid methyl esters as a green solvent owing to its low VOC and biodegradable nature will drive the growth of the market.
3. The high cost of the fatty acid methyl esters coupled with the high cost of procuring raw materials is expected to hamper the growth of this market in the forecast period.
Segmental Analysis:
1. The rapeseed methyl ester segment held the largest share in the fatty acid methyl ester market in 2020. This is due to the increasing use of rapeseed as the primary raw material for oil methyl ester production, as rapeseed has better oil content (30-37%) than other types of raw material used in the manufacturing.
2. North America dominates the fatty acid methyl ester market with a share of more than 38% followed by Europe and APAC. The economy of North America is mainly influenced by the economic dynamics of countries such as USA and Canada, but with growing foreign direct investment for the economic development of North America, the current scenario is changing.
3. Coconut Oil segment held the largest share in the fatty acid methyl ester market in based on source in 2020. Coconut oil is a rich source of saturated fatty acids, and short- and medium-chain fatty acids account for 70% of these fatty acids. Coconut oil has garnered considerable attention in the lay press as a health food with a myriad of purported health benefits.
4. The household cleaning is the primary market fatty acid methyl ester in 2020 growing at CAGR of 7%. Fatty acid methyl esters are used as a surfactant, which is ideally suited for liquid detergents and general-purpose cleaners. Household cleaning products and cleaners are widely used for maintaining hygiene, regular cleaning, and for pest control.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME) Industry are -
1. Biofuels Corporation,
2. ADM Biodiesel,
3. Diester Industries,
4. Evonik Industries,
5. Cargill.
